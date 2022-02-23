ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dreametech’s powerful Z10 Pro auto-empty robot vacuum hit the lowest price of 2022

By Maren Estrada
 1 day ago
Amazon is running some great deals this week on Roomba robot vacuums. For example, the beloved Roomba 694 with Alexa is down to just $249.99. If you just want a low-cost entry-level model for quick cleanups, that’s a great option. But neither one is a self-emptying robot vacuum.

If you want a more powerful and feature-rich model, there’s an Amazon deal that you definitely need to see. The Dreametech Z10 Pro is the hottest new self-emptying robot vacuum on Amazon. It’s got all the advanced features you might want, and it’s on sale with a special discount that drops it to the lowest price of 2022 so far!

Amazon’s best new self-emptying robot vacuum

Dreametech sent me a Dreametech Z10 Pro self-emptying robot vacuum about a month ago to test. During that span of time, it quickly became one of my favorite new models.

It has all the features you would expect from a high-end robotic vacuum, like powerful suction and built-in mopping. It also has advanced navigation technology that uses lasers to map your home. Plus, obstacle avoidance ensures the vacuum won’t damage your chair and table legs. My dog also appreciated this feature.

The star of the show is definitely the self-emptying feature. I honestly can’t even imagine using a robot vacuum these days that doesn’t empty itself.

This way, you don’t have to pull out the dust bin every single time after it cleans. Instead, the vacuum empties itself into a sealed bag in the special base station. Then, every 65 days or so, you just have to switch out the bag in the dog.

If you live in a smaller home or you don’t have pets that shed, you can probably go even longer without switching the bag.

Powerful suction and great features

Dreametech’s new Z10 Pro checks all the boxes in terms of features. Additionally, it has powerful suction of up to 4000Pa, so it can handle tough messes with ease.

This model retails for $600, which is already less expensive than comparable flagship self-emptying robot vacuums.

Leading models from top brands can easily cost $800, $1,000, or even $1,200. But even though the Z10 Pro is already priced lower than those alternatives, there’s a special Amazon launch promotion that’ll save you even more money.

Get yourself a Dreametech Z10 Pro self-emptying robot vacuum today and you’ll find a $90 coupon on the product page. That makes your final cost $508.99, which is the best price of 2022 so far.

Dreametech Z10 Pro fast facts

The Dreametech Z10 Pro self-emptying robot vacuum is definitely one of the best self-emptying robot vacuum models on Amazon. Here are just a few of the reasons why:

  • The Z10 Pro is Dreametech’s newest and most advanced robot vacuum cleaner
  • A special charging dock enables one of this model’s best features — when it’s done vacuuming your floors, it empties itself!
  • The large 4-liter vacuum bag in the dock allows you to go 65 days before the bag needs to be changed
  • In homes with no pets, you might even be able to go two full months without worrying about your robot vacuum
  • Strong suction provides up to 4000Pa of power to clean up even the trickiest messes around your home
  • There are four different suction modes
  • Long battery life offers up to 150 minutes of continuous cleaning to handle even the largest houses
  • The Z10 Pro is also a robot mop!
  • 400 ml dust box + 150ml electric water tank with 3 levels of adjustable water volume
  • LiDAR navigation and 3D object detection provide the most advanced nav technology available right now
  • Never worry about damaging your furniture or bothering your pets
  • This awesome vacuum even works with voice commands thanks to Amazon Alexa integration!

