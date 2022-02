Dallas-Based ActivePure Sponsors the Event and Offers Attendees a Chance to See ActivePure Uses at Fair Park. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / The global leader in 24/7 continuous air purification, ActivePure, announces its partnership with the National Academy of Building Inspection Engineers (NABIE) 2022 Conference as the event's lead education sponsor. ActivePure Chief Medical and Science Advisor Deborah Birx, M.D., and Chief Commercial Officer Amy Carenza are the featured speakers. ActivePure's keynote speech, Workplace Wellness & Safety: COVID-19 Update & Mitigation Best Practices, will highlight COVID-19's state of affairs along with layered approaches to protect those returning to the office and those who conduct business or gather in workplaces and other indoor environments. A special interactive outing will follow the presentation to Dallas' Fair Park to see firsthand the power of ActivePure installations throughout the location. Dallas-based ActivePure will also provide freestanding Mid-Range Blaster units powered by ActivePure to be used throughout the conference. The NABIE 2022 Conference is Feb. 25-27 at The Joule Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO