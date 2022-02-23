ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Menacing Fallout From COVID-19: Dangerous and Enduring Consequences Include Mental Health Disorders

By Veterans Affairs Research
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most menacing fallout from COVID-19 often shows itself only after the initial “acute” infection passes. A team of VA researchers has been shining a light on various dangerous and enduring consequences that can arise following the initial COVID bout. These COVID complications include mental health disorders....

Dani K.
1d ago

Mental health has nothing to do with C19. However, it is a HUGE issue around the world! Hell, we got mental cases running our country now!!

Nanny
1d ago

This is outrageous. Mental illness has always been a problem within society. Maybe people are trying to find another reason not to work.

Bumpy McGurk
23h ago

It's not from COVID. It's from the lockdowns, masks, and fear from our "leaders" and media.

