Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: UK distributor and producer Signature Entertainment has appointed Ben Jacques to the newly created role of Head Of UK Production. Jacques most recently produced Scott Adkins action movies One Shot and Accident Man 2, which is in post-production. Reporting to Signature CEO and founder Marc Goldberg, Jacques will be responsible for developing and delivering the company’s slate of UK productions. He previously teamed up with the company on 2017 crime pic The Hatton Garden Job and the aforementioned One Shot, which also starred Ashley Greene and Ryan Philippe. He was also a co-producer on movies...

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO