Honoring Black History: Mind, Body, Soul – Part 1

(WFXR) — WFXR’s Jermaine Ferrell and Charmayne Brown host Part 1 of our Black History Month special.

Evan Johnson reports on Roanoke native Henrietta Lacks and her contribution to medical science.

Hazelmarie Anderson discusses desegregation at Franklin County High School.

Kelsey Jean-Baptiste looks into Roanoke’s Hunton Life Saving Crew, which was the nation’s first all African-American volunteer rescue squad.

Amanda Lee reports on Lynchburg’s first African-American female fire captain, Candace Brown.

Ryan Moye talks about Frankie Allen, the first African-American student-athlete at Roanoke College as he played basketball for the Maroons.

