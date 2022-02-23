ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Honoring Black History: Mind, Body, Soul – Part 1

By Jermaine Ferrell
WFXR
WFXR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OH4i4_0eN2Aqgj00

(WFXR) — WFXR’s Jermaine Ferrell and Charmayne Brown host Part 1 of our Black History Month special.

Henrietta Lacks: A Roanoke medical miracle

Evan Johnson reports on Roanoke native Henrietta Lacks and her contribution to medical science.

‘It was for a cause’: Black students share experiences from desegregation of Franklin County High School

Hazelmarie Anderson discusses desegregation at Franklin County High School.

Black History Month: Remembering the Hunton Life Saving Crew’s service in Roanoke

Kelsey Jean-Baptiste looks into Roanoke’s Hunton Life Saving Crew, which was the nation’s first all African-American volunteer rescue squad.

Amanda Lee reports on Lynchburg’s first African-American female fire captain, Candace Brown.

Frankie Allen: A trailblazer at Roanoke College

Ryan Moye talks about Frankie Allen, the first African-American student-athlete at Roanoke College as he played basketball for the Maroons.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Students raise funds for boy needing heart transplant

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students from Roosevelt Magnet School in Peoria raised money to support one of their own. Seventh-grader Lonna Beasley was born with a congenital heart defect and has undergone six open-heart surgeries in her short 12 years, her mother Misty Beasley said. Doctors recently told Beasley they have exhausted their options, and […]
PEORIA, IL
WFXR

Couple delivers smallest ‘miracle’ baby at TN hospital

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTRF) — Born 13 weeks early, baby Levi was brought into the world at 0.6 of a pound; the smallest baby to ever be admitted into the NICU at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.    Levi James Harvey was born into the world by emergency C-Section. It was on week 25 that doctors discovered Rachel’s […]
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WFXR

Virginia Tech’s annual Giving Day extended 12 hours

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hokie Nation has a little more time to come together and make a difference in this year’s Giving Day 2022. Originally, the deadline for contributions during the event — previously scheduled to be 24 hours — was set for noon on Thursday, Feb. 24. In a Facebook post, Virginia Tech announced […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WFXR

Remembering a rare February tornado outbreak in VA

(WFXR) — Six years ago, the conditions were just right for several tornados to develop. On Feb. 24, 2016, 26 tornadoes were confirmed from Florida to Pennsylvania, and two of them developed in southwest and central Virginia. First, an EF-1 tornado touched down near the town of Ararat, in Patrick County, around noon. The 800-yard […]
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Roanoke, VA
Sports
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Basketball
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Roanoke, VA
Basketball
WFXR

Blue Ridge Rock Festival moving to Virginia International Raceway

HALIFAX COUNTY Va. (WFXR) — The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is moving to Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County after organizers dealt with a series of challenges in Pittsylvania County in 2021. According to a Facebook post by the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Friday, Feb. 18, “America’s Motorsports Resort is over 3.5x the size […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Allen
Person
Evan Johnson
Person
Amanda Lee
Person
Candace Brown
Person
Henrietta Lacks
WFXR

Henrietta Lacks: A Roanoke medical miracle

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine not being recognized because of the color of your skin. That was a reality for many people in the mid-1900s, including Henrietta Lacks, despite her life-saving contribution to medical research. “They didn’t want white people to not take the vaccine because it came from a black woman so they tried […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Virginia ABC stores return to normal hours in March

(WFXR) — Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores across the Commonwealth will return to normal operating hours in March. Stores will open their doors at 10 a.m. every day starting Tuesday, March 1. However, closing times will remain the same and vary depending on the store. “With COVID-19 case numbers once again falling in Virginia, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Age-appropriate ways your kids can help care for pets

(WGHP) — Tuesday is World Spay Day. It’s a day set aside to focus on reducing pet population by making sure pets gets spayed or neutered. Pets are a great way to help children learn about responsibility and empathy, and it can start at any age. “Pet Assure” has tips for pet responsibility for every […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History#Soul#Racial Injustice#Racism#Hunton Life Saving Crew#African American#Roanoke College Ryan Moye#Maroons#Nexstar Media Inc
WFXR

Safety tips as spring fire season starts in Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Brush fires are on the rise in southwest and central Virginia, raising questions about how we can prevent them and how they start in the first place. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department responded to a brush fire that burned about two acres around mile marker 132 on I-81 […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Churchill Downs buys Virginia’s Colonial Downs, Rosie’s

UPDATE 6:20 p.m.: The CEO of Colonial Downs Group, Aaron Gomes, released a statement on the sale of Churchill Downs. “The sale of Colonial Downs Group is a change in ownership and will not impact daily operations, our dedicated team members or our loyal customers. Our team will continue to focus on providing a top-notch […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Breweries with the most highly-ranked beers in Virginia

(STACKER) — In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WFXR

Dozens arrested in ‘Not in Our Backyard’ operation

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested over two dozen individuals recently as part of a joint operation titled, “Not in Our Backyard.” Officials say the arrests were organized by the Halifax/South Boston Regional Narcotic & Gang Task Force. Sheriff Fred Clark says that the operation started on […]
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WFXR

WFXR

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy