Honoring Black History: Mind, Body, Soul – Part 1
(WFXR) — WFXR’s Jermaine Ferrell and Charmayne Brown host Part 1 of our Black History Month special.Henrietta Lacks: A Roanoke medical miracle
Evan Johnson reports on Roanoke native Henrietta Lacks and her contribution to medical science.‘It was for a cause’: Black students share experiences from desegregation of Franklin County High School
Hazelmarie Anderson discusses desegregation at Franklin County High School.Black History Month: Remembering the Hunton Life Saving Crew’s service in Roanoke
Kelsey Jean-Baptiste looks into Roanoke’s Hunton Life Saving Crew, which was the nation’s first all African-American volunteer rescue squad.
Amanda Lee reports on Lynchburg’s first African-American female fire captain, Candace Brown.Frankie Allen: A trailblazer at Roanoke College
Ryan Moye talks about Frankie Allen, the first African-American student-athlete at Roanoke College as he played basketball for the Maroons.
