Columbia City’s Baker, Hall, Harrold, and Reed sign for college
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Four Columbia City High School standouts signed for college on Wednesday morning as Parker Baker (track/Wittenburg University), Austin Hall (track & cross country/PFW), Ian Harrold (track & cross country/Grace College), and Savanna Reed (volleyball/Northwestern Ohio) all put pen to paper.
