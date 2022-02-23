ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia City, IN

Columbia City’s Baker, Hall, Harrold, and Reed sign for college

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTkvz_0eN2A4qS00

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Four Columbia City High School standouts signed for college on Wednesday morning as Parker Baker (track/Wittenburg University), Austin Hall (track & cross country/PFW), Ian Harrold (track & cross country/Grace College), and Savanna Reed (volleyball/Northwestern Ohio) all put pen to paper.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Homestead’s Tarango signs to pitch at University of Dayton

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School’s Caden Tarango is taking his talents to the University of Dayton, as the six-foot-five pitcher signed to play baseball for the Flyers on Thursday evening. Tarango went 4-1 with a 4.05 ERA for the Spartans last spring as a junior. He struck out 41 batters in 27.2 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia City, IN
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Education
Columbia City, IN
Education
Columbia City, IN
Sports
City
Austin, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

2/24 Prep Basketball Recap – South Side nips New Haven, Blackhawk bests Northrop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side edged visiting New Haven 79-76 at Don Reichert Gymnasium while 2A no. 5 Blackhawk bested Northrop 80-45 at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium to headline area prep basketball action on Thursday night. Thursday’s ScoresThe Associated PressBOYS PREP BASKETBALLBatesville 53, Shelbyville 47Boonville 58, Southridge 44Caston 82, N. Miami 60Columbus North 40, […]
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE 15

Seven Homestead seniors sign to play baseball in college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seven seniors at Homestead High School signed to play baseball on the next level as Tyler Layson (Manchester University), Braydon Quintana (Manchester), Jackson Todor (Manchester), Isaac MacDonald (Bethel University), Jacob Creech (Marian University of Wisconsin), Aiden Harris (Adrian College), and Connor Reese (Trine) all inked letters of intent on Wednesday […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Dons bested by Green Bay at Gates Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Green Bay women’s basketball team took a 73-57 win from Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday (Feb. 24) in the Gates Sports Center. Shayla Sellers and Sylare Starks led the way offensively for Purdue Fort Wayne, scoring 15 points each. Sellers did a little bit of everything, adding five rebounds, four blocks, four steals and […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grace College#City High
WANE 15

GOTW Preview: Norwell at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The NE8 champ faces off with the SAC champ this Friday night in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Norwell rekindles an old rivalry with a trip to Homestead. The Knights are ranked no. 6 in the latest 3A state poll. Norwell hosts the Highlight Zone “Game of […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Leo grad Davison leads Indiana Tech over UNOH in WHAC Tourney

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo High School graduate Jeremy Davison poured in a game-high 21 points as top-seeded Indiana Tech topped the University of Northwestern Ohio by a score of 85-52 in the first round of the WHAC Tournament on Wednesday night at the Schaefer Center. Rog Stein added 20 points for the Warriors, […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Foresters chop down Saint Francis in Crossroads League tourney opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Caleb Middlesworth tallied 25 points while Zach Goodline added 24 as sixth-seeded Huntington University upset no. 3 seed St. Francis 80-75 in the opening round of the Crossroads League Tournament on Wednesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center. USF was led by Carroll High School graduate David Ejah with 25 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Huntington University’s Culler announces retirement after 36 seasons

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After 36 years leading the Huntington University women’s basketball program, Lori Culler has announced her retirement from coaching, but will remain the school’s athletic director. “Serving as AD and coach has been both rewarding and challenging as our programs have grown and as we have dealt with this ‘season of COVID,’” […]
HUNTINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Anderson’s 28 not enough as Ants lose at Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WANE) – Justin Anderson’s game-high 28 proved not to be enough for the Mad Ants on Thursday night as Fort Wayne fell to the Delaware Blue Coats 130-108 in the Ants’ second road game in as many nights. The Ants are back in action Sunday at the Lakeland Magic.
NBA
WANE 15

Eight straight! Dons winning streak continues

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Purdue Fort Wayne clinched a bye in the first round of the Keeps 2022 Horizon League Men’s Basketball Championship after defeating Oakland 81-70 on Thursday (Feb. 24) evening. The win is the Mastodons’ eighth consecutive victory. The ‘Dons now know they’ll be home for the opening round of the postseason and play […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Komets sign defenseman Wall, release Roy after eight games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have signed defenseman Kylor Wall. The 24 year-old right hander played this season with Trinity Western University appearing in 20 games with six points and 24 penalty minutes.  The Edmonton, Alberta native also skated two season with Nipissing University amassing 28 points and 66 minutes in penalties.  The team […]
NHL
WANE 15

Mad Ants halt Cleveland Charge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WANE) – Justin Anderson tallied a game-high 31 points as the Mad Ants went on the road Wednesday night to defeat the Cleveland Charge by a score of 133-110. Gabe York added 26 points, while Walt Lemon Jr. tallied 23 points and 10 assists. Nate Hinton chipped in a double-double of his own, […]
NBA
WANE 15

Atkinson leads Irish over Syracuse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 20 points with a career-high 17 rebounds to lead Notre Dame to a 79-69 win over Syracuse. Atkinson made four free throws and Blake Wesley three in the final 63 seconds as the Irish scored the last seven points of the game while the Orange missed […]
SYRACUSE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy