Fort Smith, AR

Winter storm impacts postseason sports on both sides of Arkansas-Oklahoma border

By Bryant Roche, Fort Smith Times Record
 1 day ago
High school athletic events this week on both sides of the Arkansas-Oklahoma border have been rescheduled, including postseason basketball and wrestling, due to the winter storm impacting the Fort Smith area.

The Arkansas Activities Association announced Wednesday that 12 regional basketball tournaments have been postponed, with new dates and times to be updated on the online tournament brackets as they are updated.

“Previously purchased tickets for regional tournaments will be honored on the day the game has been rescheduled,” the Association’s statement reads. “Please stay in contact with the host site and the participating schools for the most up-to-date information regarding postseason games.”

The local sites listed are Booneville (3A Region 1), County Line (1A Region 1) and Lamar (3A Region 3), which host both boys and girls play.

The Booneville girls will participate in addition to the school hosting the Cedarville, Charleston, Paris and Waldron among others in boys play, while other area girls teams in the field are Cedarville, Charleston and Danville.

County Line will have both boys and girls playing, while hosting Mulberry in both divisions.

Lamar has its boys and girls playing but is the only area school represented in its respective tournaments.

For 4A’s North Region, Farmington will host Subiaco Academy boys and Ozark girls. In 2A West Region action, Eureka Springs will host Lavaca, Magazine, and Mountainburg for boys, while hosting Lavaca, Mansfield, and Mountainburg for girls.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced that “due to inclement weather” Class A and B basketball Area Tournament and Class 2A-4A Regional Tournament games scheduled for Thursday will be played on in one session at the same sites, with four games occurring consecutively beginning at 4 p.m. Friday games are rescheduled for Saturday, same times and locations, while Saturday contests will be played on Monday, also with the same original times and locations.

The OSSAA state wrestling tournament will take place on Friday, with weigh-ins for boys at 3:30 p.m. and the girls at 4 p.m. On Saturday, weigh-ins will take place at 8:30 a.m. for both boys and girls.

In non-postseason action, Fort Smith Public Schools have postponed or canceled all athletic events and activities scheduled for Wednesday.

You can follow Bryant Roche on Twitter @BRocheSports and you can email him at BRoche@gannett.com

