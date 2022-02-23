ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black mother who adopted a white daughter reveals cruel comments she receives from trolls who insist she can't be the girl's mom, ask if she's the NANNY - and accuse her husband of CHEATING

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A black mother from Greenville, South Carolina who adopted a white daughter has revealed the cruel, judgmental, and ignorant comments she gets from strangers who see her out with the little girl.

Jeena Wilder, 32, and her husband, Drue, 32, have five children, aged six months to nine years.

Jeena, who is black, and Drue, who is white, conceived four of the children — but they adopted one, an eight-year-old blonde girl, in 2019.

In a viral TikTok video, Jeena and her daughter wear matching hot pink for the camera as Jeena reveals some of the rude comments strangers have made, assuming that Jeena is the girl's nanny or that the eight-year-old is her father's daughter from an extramarital relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wpeth_0eN2A1CH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O3Pgf_0eN2A1CH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvTHJ_0eN2A1CH00
Jeena, who is Haitian-American and documents her family life on social media, shared the TikTok video to hit back at rude commenters.

'This is how some of y’all be acting in my comments,' she wrote.

'If you’ve never seen or been around diverse families just say that,' she continued, adding the hashtags #blackmomtok, #multiculturalfamily, #interracialcouple, and #family.

In the clip, Jeena wears jeans and a hot pink top, while her daughter stands in front of her in a dress made from the same fabric with a similar.

The little girl is all smiles, while Jeena appears annoyed as the rude comments flash on the screen.

'You must be her nanny,' reads one.

'You are not her mother,' reads another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnvSd_0eN2A1CH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wvquM_0eN2A1CH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26m4Uf_0eN2A1CH00
'Your husband must have cheated on you,' reads a third, which appears to assume that Jeena is raising her husband's daughter from an affair.

Commenters have applauded the video, with some people from multicultural and interracial families sharing similar experience.

'I wonder if people have heard of this cool new invention called minding their own business,' wrote one.

'Our family gets the most off the wall comments…like “what happened with this one?” Pointing to our youngest son who’s skin is lighter than his siblings. I literally don’t know how to respond without anger,' wrote another.

'People gotta learn to zip their lips if it’s not positive,' said a third.

Jeena has shared details of her and Drue's adoption of the little girl, which was finalized on October 16, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z8D02_0eN2A1CH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLs3V_0eN2A1CH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTnvj_0eN2A1CH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vc6ZA_0eN2A1CH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NY5x_0eN2A1CH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3baGDl_0eN2A1CH00
'She had been a part of our family long before that day but on that day it became official,' she wrote on Instagram.

'I’ve learned so much about terminology, adoptees, first parents, mental health and more. I decided to learn as much as I could because I wanted to make sure I could be the parent I needed to be for my daughter. ⁣

'Adoption has had many hard moment but seeing my daughter grow and our family grow has made it all worth it,' she said.

'We don’t look the the typical family and that makes me happy. What’s even better is that I get to teach my children to be proud our uniqueness and to never be ashamed.

'What our family is now is what others dreamed it could be 50 years ago,' she said. ⁣

IN THIS ARTICLE
