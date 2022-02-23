WATCH: Jaylen Clark on Russell Westbrook Comparisons, David Singleton on UCLA Future

The Bruins' emerging sophomore is following in the footsteps of the program's last breakout guard to wear No. 0.

UCLA men's basketball guards Jaylen Clark and David Singleton talked to reporters before practice Wednesday morning. Clark addressed fans comparing him to Russell Westbrook and detailed how he plays mind games with opponents on defense, while Singleton was asked about his plans for next season and what the Bruins need to do to get revenge on Oregon on Thursday.

JAYLEN CLARK

What makes your defense so good?

I take every matchup personal. When I step in front of somebody, personally, I don't feel like anyone should be able to score on me, that's just how I feel to myself. So when I get in front of someone, I give 110% on the defensive side.

Playing mind games on defense?

Just little things. For example, we're playing Arizona State and the kid took off real quick and I kinda pulled on his arm and then went to swipe at the ball and now he's worried about me grabbing him so he's going to the refs complaining rather than just playing his game and he's trying to make sure he shows the ref me grabbing him, but then I'm not gonna touch him for the next few plays. Then if the refs turn around, I'll probably pull on his arm again just to keep him worried about fouls and all the other stuff that they don't see.

What's gone into your offensive emergence?



I feel like just confidence, nothing's really changed. Like I've been doing it all in practice, so I just finally have been taking the shots and playing how I play in practice.

How are you feeling after missing five games and now being back for five?

I feel great. It feels good to be playing without having to deal with no head injuries or having to sit out or anything like that, just trying to keep the ball rolling.

More offensive responsibility with injuries to team?

I would say no. We all play the same, and our offense is very free flowing. Anyone can go off on any given night. I think you can tell, from Tyger going off, to Johnny, to Jaime. We have a lot of people that can just pop off on any given night. The recent ones have just been my name called.

Westbrook comparisons?

First, I think it's a blessing. Any player that makes a lot of money playing basketball to be compared to is great. I would say it's kind of different though. Realistically, it's only been three games right now. I'm trying to keep the ball rolling. Russell Westbrook, I've looked at his stats, he had a phenomenal sophomore year from start to finish. But I'm trying to pick it up to where I can be eventually compared to him, like a Russell Westbrook or a Norman Powell or Darren Collison, or just another great UCLA guard that came through this program.

How has NIL changed this season?

I just live my life very different. I can afford to live at a nicer spot, bought a new car, stuff like that. As far as season goes, it really doesn't change much. Maybe for like recruiting for coaches, because they can persuade people to come to LA, there's more opportunity here. But for me as a player individually, on the court it hasn't really changed much. We're still hungry to go out here and get wins and stuff with or without the extra bit of money from NIL.

DAVID SINGLETON

Coming back next season?

I'm not really sure yet if I'm coming back next season. I know it's an option. Everyone knows I'll be happy to have that option to do it. But for now, I'm just worried about the game Thursday. I will ask that question after March.

Boiling down essence of Jaylen Clark's defense?

He's a hustle guy. He doesn't have to be told to play hard. He knows his role. He's good at it. He's an excellent kid. And he knows his angles, he really studies defense and the game of basketball. It's really exciting to watch for him to develop as a player into what he is now. I'm really happy for him.

Pregame huddle setting tone for big game on road?

I mean, naturally, yeah. I want to make sure guys are mentally and physically ready. So whatever pre-game speeches I need to get them going, I'm willing to give. Or sometimes, I might need to say minimum things because I see that they are locked in. I always can tell when the huddle goes on right then and there.

Oregon loss stick in the back of your mind amid their struggles?

Don't get me wrong, they are an excellent team. So whatever struggles, I feel like they don't have. Especially when they play us. They're a great team. Going into the game, I just feel like we just need to lock in and take care of business. I just feel like we need to play harder. Run harder, play harder. We just gotta be the best that we can be and then see what happens.

How has NIL changed how season?

With academics and NIL, I just feel like we carry ourselves more closer to professionals rather than.... we're obviously student-athletes and we take that very seriously for the academic and athletic standpoint, but we see ourselves as products, as money. We know we can profit now, we carry ourselves a certain way, and we care about our image even more. It's really great for us, I feel like it gets us ready for people who want to go professional or ready for the next level: 'This is how you have to carry yourself. You have to care about brands. Be careful what brands contact you and everything. So I feel like there's definitely a difference that's just the way we carry ourselves and our images.

