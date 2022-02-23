Dallas airports encourage flyers to check with airlines for potential changes due to winter weather

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Fort Worth Airport is encouraging customers to check flight details with their airlines before heading to the airport as winter weather has made its way back into North Texas .

In a statement on Wednesday morning, DFW Airport said it will monitor the winter weather heading into North Texas alongside the National Weather Service. “Overnight, Airport operations began treatment of runways and taxiways on the airfield, and bridges, overpasses and roadways on the landside of the Airport. In preparation for freezing temperatures, treatment will continue throughout the day and night.”

Dallas Love Field is singing a similar tune by asking flyers to check directly with their airline for potential changes to their flight status. They also suggest calling Airport Operations at 214-670-5683 for airport assistance. “Please drive safe and patient upon arrival.”

Dallas Love also tweeted , “Our airfield crews have been busy all morning spraying anti-ice treatment onto our runway. If you must travel, please drive slowly, and remember to check your flight’s status before heading to #DAL. ✈️.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.