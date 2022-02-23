ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas airports encourage flyers to check with airlines for potential changes due to winter weather

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e7hNE_0eN29Col00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Fort Worth Airport is encouraging customers to check flight details with their airlines before heading to the airport as winter weather has made its way back into North Texas .

In a statement on Wednesday morning, DFW Airport said it will monitor the winter weather heading into North Texas alongside the National Weather Service. “Overnight, Airport operations began treatment of runways and taxiways on the airfield, and bridges, overpasses and roadways on the landside of the Airport. In preparation for freezing temperatures, treatment will continue throughout the day and night.”

Northern part of DFW upgraded to winter storm warning due to higher expected ice accumulation

Dallas Love Field is singing a similar tune by asking flyers to check directly with their airline for potential changes to their flight status. They also suggest calling Airport Operations at 214-670-5683 for airport assistance. “Please drive safe and patient upon arrival.”

Dallas Love also tweeted , “Our airfield crews have been busy all morning spraying anti-ice treatment onto our runway. If you must travel, please drive slowly, and remember to check your flight’s status before heading to #DAL. ✈️.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CW33

TxDOT Dallas: Dallas-area highways clear after winter weather

DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hello sunshine,” that’s the message Texas Department of Transportation Dallas District is saying Friday morning. TxDOT reports that Dallas-area highways are clear after the winter weather they experienced Wednesday and Thursday that left travel hazardous. At around 7 a.m. they reported traffic was picking up around town and that all TEXpress lanes are expected to reopen by the middle of the morning.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfw Airport#Flyers#Dallas Fort Worth#North Texas#Airport Operations#Dal#Nexstar Media Inc#Cw33 Dallas Ft
CW33

Winter weather possible Friday night into Saturday morning for North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Winter weather is back in North Texas and on Thursday morning travel is considered hazardous as ice accumulation has popped up around the area. With that, another round of winter weather could make its way into the area Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

How are road conditions in North Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Officials in the North Texas area are urging the public to not drive unless they absolutely have to as road conditions are hazardous. Despite efforts to treat and sand roads, roads are still icy and cars are still slipping causing accidents and putting people’s lives at risk.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NWS
KDAF

Is Dallas ISD closed on Thursday for the ice?

A statement on the district's website reads, "Due to anticipated inclement weather, all Dallas ISD schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Buses will run at the regularly scheduled time today, however if you would like to pick up your child early from school you may do so..."
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Quick look at end of week winter weather in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Winter weather is expected to be in North Texas from midweek into the end of the week. The northern part of Dallas-Fort Worth has been upgraded to a winter storm warning while the rest of the area remains under a winter weather advisory through Thursday due to sleet and ice accumulation and its effect on the road conditions.
FORT WORTH, TX
KDAF

KDAF

666
Followers
340
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

CW33.com is a news site where we house stories from the media wire and content exclusively made for our morning talk show Morning After.

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy