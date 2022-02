A one-two combination of winter storms could threaten central and eastern portions of the United States this week. The Hill reported on the weather developments for this week. AccuWeather said residents from eastern Texas to Alabama felt the effects of the first storm on Monday. Central Texas to central Missouri could get lots of rain and other harsh weather like tornadoes late Monday. By Tuesday, the weather could reach southern Louisana, Mississippi, Indiana, and Illinois.

