New Owner for Liquor Store in Greenlawn

A wine and liquor store is in new hands in Greenlawn.

About four weeks ago, Gurminder Singh opened ANG wine and liquors in the plaza at the corner of Little Plains Road and Broadway/Greenlawn. The plaza includes a 7-Eleven store, a pizzeria and a military recruiting office.

“It’s a very nice neighborhood,” Singh, who lives in Dix Hills, said. “We sell everything, more than other stores” of comparable size, with features shelves packed with a large variety of wines and other products.

Singh said he continues to work in the trucking business while operating the liquor store with the help of two people.