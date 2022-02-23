ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Early voting locations in Williamson County to close at 5 p.m. due to possible icy conditions

By Claire Osborn, Austin American-Statesman
 1 day ago
Williamson County early voting polling locations will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday because of anticipated icy conditions.

Polling locations will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to a county news release.

For a list of Williamson County polling locations, visit wilco.org/elections. The polling locations are usually open until 7 p.m. during the weekdays.

The last day for early voting is Friday. Election day for the primaries is Tuesday.

Some of the races in the Republican primary include the county judge position as well as county commissioners positions for Precinct 2 and Precinct 4.

