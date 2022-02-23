ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'This show has quite frankly changed my life for the better': Zack Morris reveals he leaving EastEnders in shock departure after five years on the soap

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

EastEnders star Zack Morris has revealed he is leaving the hit soap, after five years on Albert Square.

The actor, 23, who plays Keegan Baker, is said to have already filmed his final scenes on the show.

The news was announced via the EastEnders official social media on Wednesday, with the BBC drama noting Keegan will depart Walford later this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xIoQU_0eN272ie00
Over and out: Zack, who plays Keegan Baker, is said to have already filmed his final scenes on the show

'After five beautiful years on this incredible show, I have made the tough decision to leave Walford and give Keegan Butcher-Baker some well-earned rest.

'This show has quite frankly changed my life for the better' said Zack.

All may not be lost, as the actor doesn't seem to have ruled out a return for his character - defining the departure as a 'rest'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Kocj_0eN272ie00
Shock exit! The news was announced via the EastEnders official social media on Wednesday, with the BBC drama noting that Keegan will depart Walford later this year

Zack joined the show in 2017 as one part of a new family to the fictional borough - becoming a fan favourite with his hard-hitting storylines.

His departure comes just months after co-star and his on-screen wife Maisie Smith also announced her exit from EastEnders, after 13 years on the show.

The pair recently shut down real-life dating rumours, with Zack's ex-girlfriend reportedly calling Maisie 'the other woman'.

Maisie, who played Tiffany Butcher on the show, reportedly left after getting a number of big money offers for other projects - following her stint on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNbnN_0eN272ie00
Another one! The news comes just months after co-star and on-screen wife Maisie Smith also announced her departure from EastEnders, after 13 years on the show

Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama, BBC Studios said of Zack's exit: 'Zack has been an incredible asset to EastEnders; not just as a brilliant actor, but as an amazing company member.'

'We will miss Keegan from our screens, and Zack from our Elstree family.

'He’s a great talent, and we wish him well for the future.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qcG7U_0eN272ie00
On-screen couple: Maisie and Zack recently shut down real-life dating rumours, with Zack's ex-girlfriend reportedly calling Maisie 'the other woman'

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

EastEnders exit confirmed for Keegan Butcher-Baker as Zack Morris bows out

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Zack Morris has left the show after five years in the role of Keegan Butcher-Baker. The actor has recently filmed his final scenes for the BBC soap, which will air on screen in the spring. Digital Spy understands that Zack informed EastEnders bosses of his...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Lacey Chabert And Alison Sweeney Were Riled Up After Learning Another Hallmark Star Wouldn’t Take Her Kids To Disneyland

Co-stars Autumn Reeser, Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney are spending some time together right now promoting their upcoming Hallmark films, a trilogy that started with The Wedding Veil. The new movies are about “friendship and connection,” according to Lacey Chabert. However, there’s at least one thing they weren't 100% on the same page about in their personal lives: Disneyland.
MOVIES
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Spencer on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Spencer Cassadine became an instant fan favorite when Nicolas Bechtel debuted in the role on GENERAL HOSPITAL in May of 2013, but the little kid has had quite a history and some viewers may not be up to snuff on all of the details of the Cassadine Prince’s life. So let us do you the favor of filling in some of the blanks!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maisie Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Studios#Continuing Drama
SheKnows

The Shocking Young & Restless Team-Up That Would Make Victor Sorrier Than Sorry That He Just ‘Can’t Let Go’

Eat your heart out, Succession. Lately, The Young and the Restless‘ Victor has been busy playing at his favorite pastime: plotting an enemy’s downfall and using everyone around him as pawns in a game for which only he knows the rules. The enemy in question is Ashland (though we still aren’t even sure what he’s done), and the pawns are his own children, Victoria and Adam. It’s a dangerous game, but one The Mustache apparently feels is necessary.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Is Trashing Yet Another Legacy Character — and for What?

CBS might as well stand for Catastrophically Being Steered. The Young and the Restless already brought back one popular protagonist as a traumatized Debbie Downer. (You know it’s true, Chance.) And now it’s taking another, the legacy character of Nick and Sharon’s son Noah, and turning him into a creepy Mopey McMoperson.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals the Leading Lady That He Misses

We’re right there with ya, sir. You never forget your first love. Or, in the case of The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman, your second or third, either. On February 10, the ruthless tycoon’s portrayer Eric Braeden showed his sensitive side, tweeting a lovely behind-the-scenes photo of himself with longtime lady Eileen Davidson, who’s played Ashley Abbott on the CBS soap on and off since 1982.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Cathy Silvers Opened Up About Her Famous Father

“Happy Days” star Cathy Silvers starred as boy-crazed teen Jenny Piccolo in the series. The performer’s love for acting seems to be genetic, stemming from her father’s side of the family. Cathy’s dad, Phil Silvers, was a successful comedic actor, known as “The King of Chutzpah.” His career as an entertainer spanned almost sixty years. In a chat with Express, the actress opened up about what it was like to grow up with a famous father. Additionally, the actress shared an especially heart-warming story of a time her father surprised her on set of “Happy Days.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I wasn't looking for love but it found me': Dallas star Patrick Duffy, 72, gushes about romance with Happy Days' Linda Purl, 66, and how they fell for each other on Zoom

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days' Linda Purl candidly discussed their romance and how they fell in love on Zoom in an interview on Thursday's This Morning. Patrick, 72, and Linda, 66, looked smitten as they chatted about how sparks began to fly during a group text chat in 2020- before they started FaceTiming before graduating to 'two to three hour' Zoom calls every night.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

302K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy