Remote Work: Advantages and Disadvantages for Employers

Working remotely is a health-saver solution for working from home, says author. Having the freedom to organize my time was the best thing for my mental health, he says. People should choose how to work and find their productive formula, he writes. Companies should not be afraid to put their people’s mental health first, instead of the company profit, he adds. Working from home has helped me write this article because my mind is still thinking, writes author. He says: "In the end, it is about the results you're delivering at your job, not about the place from where you’re doing that"

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO