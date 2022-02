Chef Greg Collier is nominated for “best chef in the southeast” for the third time by the James Beard Foundation. Context: Collier was a semifinalist in 2019 and 2020. The awards went on hiatus in 2021, making this his third consecutive nod. What they’re saying: “It’s always an honor to be mentioned with some of […] The post Culinary king: Chef Greg Collier’s third James Beard nomination appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO