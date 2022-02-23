Norfolk shooting suspect arrested in Suffolk by US Marshals Fugitive Task Force

SUFFOLK, Va. - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a Franklin man wanted on charges relating to a January shooting incident.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 28-year-old Tevin Logan was arrested on Holland Road in Suffolk at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday.

During the arrest, Logan attempted to drive away in a vehicle before getting out and trying to run from officers. He was arrested after a brief struggle and is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail.

Police say Logan has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with a January 15 shooting on Granby Street.

There is currently no information on a court date for Logan.