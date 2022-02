ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Leslie Davis as the Volunteer of the Month for January. Davis first moved to Rock Springs at the end of last September, after initially visiting earlier in the summer. She made the trip from the Portland, Oregon area shortly after retiring from the army. In November, she volunteered for her first event at the Broadway Theater – helping with load in, ticket taking, and load out for the Cloverton Christmas Caroling Caravan. Since then, she’s volunteered for most of the events at the Broadway Theater and others Downtown hosted by the URA.

