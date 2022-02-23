Markets in the eye of the storm?

NEW YORK , Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wavefront aberrometer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R&D, technological innovations, strategic collaborations, M&A, market expansion activities, investments in market growth opportunities, and the expansion of distribution networks to compete in the market. Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Luneau Technology Group, Marco Ophthalmic Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Optikon 2000 SpA, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, and Tracey Technologies are some of the major market participants. The wavefront aberrometer market is set to grow by USD 141.85 million between 2021 and 2026, and register a CAGR of 5.86%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates.

