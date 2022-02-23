ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Markets in the eye of the storm?

By Jonathan Da Silva
kitco.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith major overhead resistance intact at $1,915, gold ran sideways intraday yesterday, as did silver. After the recent run-up, the most likely short-term outcome remains price consolidation. Bulls may need time to gather energy to attempt a move higher. The other metals continue...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Markets Eye Producer Price Index This Week

The U.S. government is scheduled to release the Producer Price Index for January at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. CNBC’s Dominic Chu said higher-than-expected data on consumer prices released last week sparked concerns of accelerated interest rates by the US Federal Reserve. Producer prices slowed to a monthly rate...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

GCL-Poly Eyes More Debt Reduction With Potential STAR Market Listing

Once mired in debt, the polysilicon maker has rebounded on surging prices for its main products as it considers a secondary listing on the Chinese mainland. First it was skyrocketing polysilicon prices that saved producer GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:GCPEF) (3800.HK) from collapsing under a mountain of debt. Now, the polysilicon maker is hoping to further bolster its financial position through a potential listing on the Chinese mainland, which has handsomely rewarded such newcomers with very high valuations.
MARKETS
Axios

Volatile oil markets eye Russia-Ukraine crisis

Oil prices Monday morning have slipped off seven-year highs reached earlier in the session as markets brace for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine that would likely send prices soaring above $100 per barrel. Why it matters: The potential invasion — which U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Interest Rates#Silver#Stock#U S 10#Dxy#The Federal Reserve
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

Asian markets mostly lower as investors warily eye Ukraine crisis

BANGKOK — Asian shares were mostly lower Monday after a retreat on Wall Street, as investors watched for developments in Ukraine after Russia rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops away from Ukraine’s northern border. Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai declined while Sydney...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Wavefront Aberrometer Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% by 2026 | Rise in the Number of People with Eye Disorders to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Report

NEW YORK , Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wavefront aberrometer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R&D, technological innovations, strategic collaborations, M&A, market expansion activities, investments in market growth opportunities, and the expansion of distribution networks to compete in the market. Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Luneau Technology Group, Marco Ophthalmic Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Optikon 2000 SpA, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, and Tracey Technologies are some of the major market participants. The wavefront aberrometer market is set to grow by USD 141.85 million between 2021 and 2026, and register a CAGR of 5.86%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Congrats, America: 100 Percent Energy Independence Has Been Reached

The United States has long been the world's top petroleum-consuming country, and not by a small margin either. In 2020, the US consumed an average of 18.1 million barrels of petroleum per day, far ahead of second-place China at approximately 14.2 million barrels. However, the US produced 18.6 million barrels per day in 2020 – 500,000 more barrels than it consumed. That hasn't happened in at least 70 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Prices tumble as higher Russian supply expected

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices plummeted on Friday amid profit taking after sharp gains the previous day on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and expectations west-bound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline could resume. The drop in prices also came following a lack of sanctions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy