Average price of new homes in Dallas-Fort Worth jumps past $442,000; January sales up

The Dallas Business Journal surveyed engineering firms beginning Jan. 4. The surveys were sent via email to companies who opted-in to the Business Journal’s surveys and met eligibility requirements. To be eligible for this list, your company must advise the design, build and use of engines, machines or structures and have a location within one of the following counties: Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Hill, Johnson, Kaufman, McLennan, Navarro, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise. Of the 104 eligible companies surveyed, 46 responded. The Business Journal can not independently verify information provided by individual companies. In case of ties, companies are listed by local gross billings.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO