Where is gold headed next week? Vote now!

By Neils Christensen
kitco.com
 1 day ago

(Kitco News) - Kitco aficionados, it is now time to have your say in where you think gold prices are heading in the short-term. Will gold prices go higher, lower or remain unchanged next week? Kitco readers will have until...

www.kitco.com

Benzinga

Is Gold About To Break-Out Of Narrow Trading Range?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Until recently gold was trading in an increasingly narrow range. Gold failed to rally during the recent surge in inflation. Gold may have broken to the upside on doubts about...
Seeking Alpha

Gold Fields: One Of The Strongest Charts In Gold Mining

Gold Fields is a superb gold mining choice, with clear undervaluation characteristics, a strong dividend payout, and long-life mining reserves. Golf Fields (GFI) has quietly bucked the downtrend in many gold mining companies during 2021 and early 2022. Friday's monster volume/price spike in gold bullion and related mining concerns could signal the breakout gold bugs have been patiently waiting to arrive since the August 2020 peak in precious metal investments. If previous cycle performance repeats, Gold Fields leading relative strength position could help produce a better than industry average gain during the new year.
METAL MINING
MarketWatch

Gold futures end at highest since January 2021 as safe-haven buying heats up

Gold futures rallied on Thursday, with Russia's invasion into Ukraine lifting haven demand for the precious metal, sending prices to their highest finish since early January of last year. If Russia expands its invasion past Ukraine and engages in combat with NATO forces in the Baltics or Poland, gold will most likely go beyond $2,000 within a day -- and probably towards $2,200 both on safe-haven interest and a lack of sellers, said Jeff Wright, chief investment officer at Wolfpack Capital. April gold rose $15.90, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,926.30 an ounce.
COMBAT SPORTS
Benzinga

What Happened In The Markets Thursday Has Only Occurred Twice

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia sent stock futures in the U.S. sharply down on Wednesday night. Stock markets opened lowered Thursday but staged a late comeback that put the day in select company in terms of range of movement. What Happened: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY) opened...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Thursday's Market Minute: S&P 500 Reeling As Russia Invades Ukraine

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Markets are plunging on news of Russia invading Ukraine, but S&P 500 Futures were already getting pummeled during this shortened trading week and were down about 12% off their all-time highs as of yesterday’s close.
STOCKS
Motor1.com

Congrats, America: 100 Percent Energy Independence Has Been Reached

The United States has long been the world's top petroleum-consuming country, and not by a small margin either. In 2020, the US consumed an average of 18.1 million barrels of petroleum per day, far ahead of second-place China at approximately 14.2 million barrels. However, the US produced 18.6 million barrels per day in 2020 – 500,000 more barrels than it consumed. That hasn't happened in at least 70 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Fed Should Lift Rates A Full Percentage Point By Mid-year -Waller

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday laid out the case for a "concerted" effort to rein in inflation, calling for raising interest rates a full percentage point by mid-year, starting with a half-percentage-point hike in March if data in coming weeks continues to point to an "exceedingly hot" economy.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Most gold miner stocks lose ground, as gold prices pull back

Shares of most gold miners lost ground Thursday, as a safe-haven rally in gold prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is weighed against concerns over exposure to Russia. The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF slumped 1.1% in morning trading, reversing an earlier gain of as much as 2.0% to an eight-month intraday high, with 21 of 33 equity components losing ground. Companies within the ETF generate about 4% of total revenue from Russia over the last 12 months, based on data provided by FactSet's proprietary algorithm. Among the U.S.-listed components, shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. rose 1.5% to pace the gainers and Newmont Corp. gained 1.2%, while Royal Gold Inc. shed 0.9% and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. declined 0.8%. The Canada-listed shares of Torex Gold Resources Ltd. fell 2.1% to pace the ETF's decliners, followed by the 2.0% drop in Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. . Meanwhile, gold futures rallied 1.0%, but pared earlier gains of as much as 3.5% to a 17-month intraday high of $1,976.50 an ounce. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, but was down as much as 2.6% earlier.
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down As Investors Assess Russia-Ukraine Situation

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq surged more than 400 points in the previous session. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced that the country’s armed forces would carry out a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) and Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI).
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. durable-goods data stronger-than-expected in January

The numbers: Orders for durable goods rose 1.6% in January, the government said Friday. Economists had forecast a 0.8% rise in orders for durable goods — products made to last at least three years. Orders for December were revised up sharply to a 1.2% gain from the prior estimate of 0.7%.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Gold, palladium gain as markets assess Ukraine fallout

Gold edged up on Friday, a day after prices soared to 18-month highs only to reverse course and close lower after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, while supply concerns supported palladium prices. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,894.76 per ounce by 1305 GMT, yet was set for a fourth consecutive weekly...
INDUSTRY
Sunshine Profits

Is It Worth Adding Gold to Your Portfolio in 2022?

Gold prices declined in 2021 and the prospects for 2022 are not impressive as well. However, the yellow metal’s strategic relevance remains high. Last month, the World Gold Council published two interesting reports about gold. The first one is the latest edition of Gold Demand Trends, which summarizes the entire last year. Gold supply decreased 1%, while gold demandrose 10% in 2021. Despite these trends, the price of gold declined by around 4%, which – for me – undermines the validity of the data presented by the WGC.

