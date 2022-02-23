ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Selena Gomez braves the cold in style as she films Only Murders In The Building in suede fur coat and tartan mini skirt in NYC

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Selena Gomez hit a fashion high note as she filmed Only Murders In The Building in NYC on Wednesday.

The actress, 29, was spotted on the set of the hit Hulu show in a suede fur coat and tartan mini skirt.

She strutted through the set wearing a baby blue knitted top, black leggings, and glossy boots adorned with a gold chain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048Kin_0eN24N8R00
Big Apple babe! Selena Gomez hit a fashion high note as she filmed Only Murders In The Building in NYC on Wednesday

The actress worked a head full of loose waves which danced upon her shoulders.

She concealed her complexion for the majority of the outing with a black face mask, though the smoky eye shadow coating her eyelids was visible.

She was also seen wearing a more laid-back look consisting of a beige tunic top and loose grey slacks, though her coat remained.

Despite being busy working on her show, Selena did make time for a fan seeking a selfie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIYIr_0eN24N8R00
Making waves! The actress worked a head full of loose waves which danced upon her shoulders
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhwZr_0eN24N8R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4Wrk_0eN24N8R00

Look stylish on a budget like Selena in Steve Madden boots

$139.95

Steve Madden Loreen boots (black)

Shop it here...

Selena's been quite busy working on set for Only Murders In The Building. As she braves the cold, we love her outfit choice of the day that includes this regal looking UGG coat and Steve Madden boots.

Known for its chic accessories, Steve Madden always delivers affordable yet quality products for its fashion conscious consumers. Some features about Selena's boots include round toes, vegan leather material, gold-tone chain detail at the uppers and stacked wooden heels. Trust us, these boots will make anyone look svelte and stylish!

Honestly, these boots are a steal. $139.95? It would be a crime not to get them! Hurry and get yourself a pair by clicking the product image!

But maybe you're not keen on Steven Madden, which is also okay. There are other decent brands in the carousel you may want to check out instead like Tod's or Nasty Gal. Also, before you leave, don't forget to have a look at her UGG coat, which is listed here as well!

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT FOR LESS

The actress lowered her mask beneath her chin as she leaned towards the individual holding out his cell phone.

Not pictured with Selena were her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The cast began filming the highly-anticipated second season in December.

Actress and model Cara Delevingne, 29, was recently announced to be joining the second season which will dive into a whole new mystery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UtKhc_0eN24N8R00
Fan favorite! Gomez made time for a fan seeking a selfie with the A-lister

She will play Alice, a figure in New York City's art world who becomes involved with the main characters of the program.

Recently, John Hoffman, the series co-creator, teased what Arconia's can expect in season two of the comedy in an interview with EW.

True-crime buffs finally got their questions answered about who killed Tim Kono and why in the finale of season one but the end set up the mystery for the next season.

'Let's see, the second season, I'm really happy with the direction it's going,' Hoffman, who co-created the show with star Steve Martin told the outlet.

Adding: 'And it's not shy about going in a bigger direction because with all of them on the hot seat, having stepped in it in such a way, it really goes back and forth between being talked about in New York, and being celebrated or talked about the wrong way. And that has been really fun to write, especially for these three people.'

Those three people - true-crime podcast fans turned true-crime podcasters, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) - were vindicated in the finale, uncovering the truth behind not one but two deaths in the Arconia.

'We worked so hard, and we're so grateful for the involvement of the actual building on 86th and Broadway, The Bellnord, which is so beautiful, and is a real character in the piece,' Hoffman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pj9wt_0eN24N8R00
Newcomer: Actress and model Cara Delevingne, 29, was recently announced to be joining the second season which will dive into a whole new mystery; pictured in November 2021

'And so, for our second season, it's got to remain squared and centered around that. But we've already been talking about a potential hopeful future for the show that continues beyond that,' he continued.

'And that gets very exciting when you think of all the ways in which this thing can move and grow, and not always be potentially within those walls.'

Murders do have a tendency to happen in the Arconia - by the end of season one there were three and counting.

Tim Kono's homicide turned out to have nothing at all to do with the Dimas family and their grave-robbing jewelry ring, and was ultimately a crime of passion at the hand of twisted bassoonist Jan (Amy Ryan.)

Charles-Haden Savage nearly fell to a similar fate as Tim if not for the sleuthing of his fellow investigators (and the detoxifying properties of Gut Milk.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LqPr3_0eN24N8R00
Spoilers ahead: Tim Kono's homicide turned out to have nothing at all to do with the Dimas family and their grave-robbing jewelry ring, and was ultimately a crime of passion at the hand of twisted bassoonist Jan (Amy Ryan)

The trio's success in solving Tim's murder and catching the murderer, Jan, was short lived, however.

By the end of the episode, building bully Bunny ended up in a lifeless heap on Mabel's living room floor. Mabel (Gomez) claimed Bunny snuck up on her and she stabbed her with the knitting needle she keeps in her pocket for safety.

The weapon was call back to earlier in the season when tie-dye sweatshirt guy - who turned out to be Mabel's good friend fresh from jail after serving time for a crime he didn't commit - first crept up on her in the alley.

She'd quipped at the time that she'd always wanted to stab someone with her knitting needle.

The murder of Bunny, to paraphrase Brazzos, will take season two in a whole new direction as it led to the arrest of Charles, Oliver and Mabel.

'We have lots of questions as to why was Bunny in Mabel's apartment at the end of season 1…and was anyone else in there with her? That's the one question you could tee up,' Hoffman teased of season two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9dEM_0eN24N8R00
'We have lots of questions as to why was Bunny in Mabel's apartment at the end of season 1…and was anyone else in there with her? That's the one question you could tee up,' the creator told EW of season two.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Katie Holmes wows in the dreamiest winter coat at New York Fashion Week

Bringing her A-game to New York Fashion Week, Katie Holmes delivered a masterclass in tonal dressing as she headed to the Tory Burch runway show. Pictured in Midtown on Valentine's Day, the actress wrapped up warm in a white winter coat while en route to the star-studded event. Other A-list guests included Uma Thurman, Madelaine Petsch, Faouzia and Aimee Lou Wood.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Cara Delevingne on Her Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Role and Being Influenced by Selena Gomez

Cara Delevingne Will JOIN Bestie Selena Gomez In ‘Only Murders in The Building’ S2. A recent addition to the cast of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, Cara Delevingne isn’t allowed to reveal much about her character. We only know a name—Alice—and a job description: She’s described as a “sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.” But what the British model and actress can tease is Alice’s charismatic style. “It’s definitely most like me than any other character I have ever played,” Delevingne revealed over email. “But with some more daring looks, for sure.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2: Nathan Lane to Return as Teddy Dimas

While on a press circuit to promote his upcoming appearance on the hit HBO series, The Gilded Age, Nathan Lane announced that he would indeed be returning to the set of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building for the critically acclaimed show’s second season. The actor has revealed to Deadline that he will be returning to the series to reprise his role as Teddy Dimas, though in what capacity, he hasn't revealed.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Madden
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Selena
Elle

Selena Gomez Had Comfy Gossip Girl Vibes in a Tan Coat and a Plaid Skirt Out in NYC

How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez and Only Murders in the Building's costume design team put a comfy spin on a preppy Gossip Girl-esque look yesterday while the actress was shooting the Hulu show in Manhattan. Gomez was photographed in a blue and orange look, featuring a great tan jacket, cropped light blue sweater, and matching plaid skirt. Tights and black boots completed the look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Fur#Suede#Tartan
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna’s Latest Maternity Look Shut Down the Red Carpet

Ever since Rihanna announced her first pregnancy with A$AP Rocky last Monday in an epic look that featured a hot pink knee-length Chanel puffer jacket and belly chains, she’s made it clear that her vision of maternity style is here to shake things up. She’s worn everything from a black lace-up Jean Paul Gaultier top and low rise pants to accentuate her baby bump, to a showstopping vintage denim and leopard print patchworked coat paired with jeans and a Fendi crop top—all while dripping in plenty of dazzling Jacquie Aiche gold body chains, naturally.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Victoria Justice Gets Edgy in Sheer Bodysuit, Leather Pants and Platform Sandals for Drake’s Super Bowl Pre-Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Justice debuted an edgy new look while at the “Homecoming Weekend” event in Los Angeles’ Pacific Design Center, which featured an appearance by Drake. The “Victorious” star hit the red carpet at Revolve’s event in a slick ensemble, featuring a navy Mugler bodysuit. The long-sleeved style featured vertical matte and sheer panels for a risqué look. Justice layered the bodysuit beneath a pair of black leather pants, which included slits and side zippers for another slick touch. Her look...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts, 61, looks unreal in figure-hugging leather pants

Deborah Roberts made her fans look twice when she surprised them by rocking a pair of figure-hugging leather pants. The 61-year-old looked phenomenal in the black, buttery slacks which she teamed with a floral blouse that was worn tucked in to highlight her trim waist. Deborah opted for full glam and looked radiant with a subtle pop of pink blusher and rosy lips.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Dances in Kissable Pajamas With John Legend in Cozy Slippers for ‘Cravings’ Promo Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. What happens when you play a fun game of this or that? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend give us a peek. The model and chef posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her and her husband Legend playing a fun food-related game as a way to promote her cooking brand, “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.” For the outfits, the couple wore their pajamas. Teigen donned a decorative option, consisting of a robe and a romper. It featured red kisses all...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Sleek in a Striped Tank Dress With an Oversized Cutout and Brown Slouchy Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum gives patterned ensembles another try. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host shared a photoset to Instagram Wednesday that showed the model posing and enjoying some time with nature while dressed up in an eye-catching outfit. Klum slipped into a striped dress from Dundas that featured a yellow and black design. The garment had a sleek back cutout that gave the piece some dimension. She accessorized with gold earrings that added a little pop to her attire. She let her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Katie Holmes Ditches Her Denim For A Sleek Uptown Look

As is tradition at New York Fashion Week, A-listers are making cameos on the runways, and star-studded parties are taking place all over the city. So it was only a matter of time before Manhattanite Katie Holmes stepped out to join the social whirl. The 43-year-old actor traded in her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Coordinate in Fur-Trimmed Outfits

Rihanna is back with yet another New York City winter street style look, this time accompanied by boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple was photographed last night while departing Pastis, a Parisian bistro in the Meatpacking District. For the date, the two coordinated in their own versions of fur-trimmed outfits. The rapper wore an all-black outfit, including straight-leg trousers, boots, gloves, and a zip-up jacket with a black boa trim framing the hood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

302K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy