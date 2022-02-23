ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols reveals their son’s face for first time as NBA star ‘still hasn’t met him’

By Katherine Schaffstall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

TRISTAN Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols revealed their son's face for the first time as the NBA star "still hasn't met him."

The 31-year-old gave birth to their son on December 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFaGa_0eN241ni00
Maralee revealed her son's face for the first time Credit: Instagram/Maralee Nichols
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PCLxN_0eN241ni00
She welcomed her son with Tristan in December Credit: Maralee Nichols/Instagram

Maralee gave her fans a glimpse at her son's face in the new video, which she posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

In the clip, the baby rested on a swinging chair as Maralee slowly moved the camera up to reveal his chin and mouth.

The baby- whose name is not publicly known yet- looked adorable in a white onesie with plaid detailing on the chest and arms.

The Burberry ensemble- which retails for $250- proves that Maralee and Tristan's baby already has great style.

Alongside the video, the proud mom wrote: "He is soo cute."

The caption concluded with a crying emoji and red heart emoji.

While Maralee has shared numerous clips and videos of her son, the new Instagram Story video marks the first time her son's face has been visible.

MARALEE'S CLAIMS

The fitness instructor revealed her son's face after she claimed Tristan, 30, has paid no child support toward their son.

Her allegations come after it was reported that he's been ordered to pay her $40,000 a month.

She also claimed that Tristan has made no attempt to meet their son since he was born.

Maralee's representative claimed: “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” as Harvey Englander told Page Six.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

She made the allegations after New York marriage lawyer Morghan Leia Richardson, told HollywoodLife that Tristan will have to pay up until the newborn turns 18.

"Reports show that his income is about $10million so based on that number, and the report that he’s paying $40k per month for his son [Prince], when I run the calculator, I get an estimate of $34k per month."

Tristan is already shelling out support to his first child, five-year-old son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig.

He also has a daughter True, three, with his on-off partner Khloe Kardashian, 37.

The NBA player was "exclusively" dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum when his baby with Maralee was conceived.

LEGAL DRAMA

Maralee filed a lawsuit seeking financial support from the Canadian sports star and claimed that she and Tristan conceived the child on his birthday back in March.

The basketball player initially claimed that his relationship with Maralee was a one-night hookup initially, before admitting they met up several times for sex.

He said in legal documents that they had a four-month affair, from December 2020 to March 2021.

Back in January, Tristan admitted he is the father of Maralee's baby son and apologized to Khloe for "humiliating" her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGQuH_0eN241ni00
Maralee claims Tristan still hasn't met their son Credit: E!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmX6O_0eN241ni00
The NBA player has also been ordered to pay child support for his son with Maralee Credit: Instagram/maraleenichols
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUm2m_0eN241ni00
Tristan was dating Khloe at the time of his affair with Maralee Credit: E!

Comments / 13

TEE T
1d ago

Did she have a baby for money, Tristan or because she don't believe in contraception or abortion

Reply(1)
6
HermanCainduh
20h ago

Nice chin? Lmao 😂. I hate when they do this. Showing first picture and it’s not even🤣

Reply
4
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 5, Is So Cute Giving A Sassy Look At The Camera In Mom Blac Chyna’s Video — Watch

Blac Chyna shared the cute clip of Dream just days after baby daddy Rob Kardashian decided to drop his 2017 assault lawsuit against his ex. Even with her packed schedule as a social media model and entrepreneur, Blac Chyna always finds time to gush about her sweet baby girl Dream Kardashian. The former reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 19) to share an adorable clip of the 5-year-old princess, whom Blac Chyna co-parents with her ex Rob Kardashian. In the video, Dream gets a close-up while she is having her hair done, choosing to smile at the shutterbug before putting on a sassy face! Watch all the cuteness below!
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

What Michael Jordan Told Dennis Rodman At The NBA Top 75 Event: “What Up, Boy? Man, I Can’t Complain. When You Gonna Come And Hang Out With Me? Come On, Man, Come Hang Out With Me. You Know I Miss Ya."

Michael Jordan made a 'surprising' appearance at the 2022 All-Star Game, where he and the other 74 greatest players of all time were supposed to gather to receive a big homage from the NBA. It was reported that he couldn't attend the event since he was at the mythical Daytona 500.
NBA
StyleCaster

Kylie Is Being Accused of Stealing Her Baby Name From Her Former Friend—See the Shade

Was Kylie Jenner’s baby name Wolf stolen from her former friend? Tammy Hembrow, the ex-friend in question, seems to think so. Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their second child, a son named Wolf Webster, on February 2, 2022. (The pair also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.)  The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced the name of their son in an Instagram Story on February 11, 2022. “Wolf Webster,” the post simply read with a white heart emoji. A day after Kylie announced her baby’s name, Tammy, Kylie’s ex-friend and a former member of the Kardashian-Jenner’s entourage, posted an Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
