Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols reveals their son’s face for first time as NBA star ‘still hasn’t met him’

TRISTAN Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols revealed their son's face for the first time as the NBA star "still hasn't met him."

The 31-year-old gave birth to their son on December 1.

Maralee gave her fans a glimpse at her son's face in the new video, which she posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

In the clip, the baby rested on a swinging chair as Maralee slowly moved the camera up to reveal his chin and mouth.

The baby- whose name is not publicly known yet- looked adorable in a white onesie with plaid detailing on the chest and arms.

The Burberry ensemble- which retails for $250- proves that Maralee and Tristan's baby already has great style.

Alongside the video, the proud mom wrote: "He is soo cute."

The caption concluded with a crying emoji and red heart emoji.

While Maralee has shared numerous clips and videos of her son, the new Instagram Story video marks the first time her son's face has been visible.

MARALEE'S CLAIMS

The fitness instructor revealed her son's face after she claimed Tristan, 30, has paid no child support toward their son.

Her allegations come after it was reported that he's been ordered to pay her $40,000 a month.

She also claimed that Tristan has made no attempt to meet their son since he was born.

Maralee's representative claimed: “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” as Harvey Englander told Page Six.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

She made the allegations after New York marriage lawyer Morghan Leia Richardson, told HollywoodLife that Tristan will have to pay up until the newborn turns 18.

"Reports show that his income is about $10million so based on that number, and the report that he’s paying $40k per month for his son [Prince], when I run the calculator, I get an estimate of $34k per month."

Tristan is already shelling out support to his first child, five-year-old son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig.

He also has a daughter True, three, with his on-off partner Khloe Kardashian, 37.

The NBA player was "exclusively" dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum when his baby with Maralee was conceived.

LEGAL DRAMA

Maralee filed a lawsuit seeking financial support from the Canadian sports star and claimed that she and Tristan conceived the child on his birthday back in March.

The basketball player initially claimed that his relationship with Maralee was a one-night hookup initially, before admitting they met up several times for sex.

He said in legal documents that they had a four-month affair, from December 2020 to March 2021.

Back in January, Tristan admitted he is the father of Maralee's baby son and apologized to Khloe for "humiliating" her.

