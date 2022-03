Before AC/DC started working on the follow-up to their 12th U.S. album Ballbreaker, the band members agreed they didn’t want to return to the meticulous, demanding work ethic of the Rick Rubin-produced disc. Not that there was anything wrong with the songs on Ballbreaker per se, but in the studio Rubin was a perfectionist, and asked the band to do as many as 50 takes of some of the songs, a move that left the Australian legends frustrated and exhausted.

