ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Thorns announce preseason tournament at Providence Park

By Ryan Clarke
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of the Portland Thorns won’t have to wait long to see their team in action once again. The team announced Wednesday a three-game preseason slate scheduled for March 5-11 at Providence Park. The four-team tournament...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon baseball opens remodeled PK Park against St. John’s

EUGENE — Oregon baseball hopes its adjustments and corrections following a difficult opening weekend of the season will be on display at a remodeled and spruced up PK Park. The Ducks (1-3) play their home opener this afternoon (4 p.m.) in the first of a four-game weekend series against St. John’s.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers GM Gavin Wilkinson addresses Andy Polo, Paul Riley investigations

Leading an hourlong virtual town hall with season-ticket holders that focused primarily on the upcoming 2022 season, Portland Timbers general manager Gavin Wilkinson spent much of the first 15 minutes addressing the multiple elephants in the room: the club’s handling of domestic violence allegations against former Timbers player Andy Polo, and its response to a September report in The Athletic about alleged sexual coercion involving former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Thorns#Providence Park#National Team#The Portland Thorns#The Nwsl Challenge Cup
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live updates

The Portland Trail Blazers will start center Drew Eubanks Thursday night against Golden State at the Moda Center. Eubanks, out of Reynolds High School and Oregon State, was signed to a 10-day contract earlier this week. On Wednesday, the Blazers announced that center Jusuf Nurkic would be out at least four weeks with plantar fasciitis.
NBA
The Oregonian

Which Oregon men’s basketball team will show up against No. 12 UCLA? Inconsistent Ducks on outside of NCAA Tournament field

EUGENE — What was supposed to be a pivotal home weekend for Oregon against the LA schools is somewhat diminished in its scale of importance. That’s what happens when the Ducks are swept by the Arizona schools and fall to No. 67 in NET with four games left in the regular season, starting tonight (6:30 p.m., ESPN) against the No. 12 Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oregonian

Rewinding Oregon State women’s basketball’s 70-58 loss at Utah Utes

Oregon State couldn’t overcome Utah’s stingy defense on Thursday night and the Beavers lost 70-58 to the Utes in a Pac-12 women’s basketball matchup in Salt Lake City. The Beavers shot just 34.8% overall and made only 4 of 20 three-pointers. The loss dealt a blow to the NCAA Tournament hopes of the Beavers (13-11, 6-8 Pac-12). Oregon State now needs to close the regular season with a win at Colorado and maybe also win a couple of games in the Pac-12 tournament to secure an NCAA berth for the eighth consecutive time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

No. 25 Oregon women’s basketball rallies from down 14, loses to Colorado in double-overtime

Oregon rallied from a 14-point deficit with 8:12 to go in regulation to force overtime, but Colorado managed to outlast UO in the extra periods. Endyia Rogers had 28 points, six rebounds and four assists and Nyara Sabally had 22 points and 11 rebounds for No. 25 Oregon, which lost to Colorado, 86-83 in double overtime, at CU Events Center Wednesday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oregonian

Oregon State hasn’t quit on its season after near-upset of No. 16 USC

CORVALLIS — Is there victory in defeat?. Absolutely. On the record, Oregon State was not taking a moral victory from Thursday night’s 94-91 double overtime loss to No. 16 USC in Gill Coliseum. Though it was a win the Beavers desperately could use after losing 12 consecutive games, a program that has been to the Elite Eight within the past year is beyond artificial victories.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Bring Kanter Freedom back to Blazers

Enes Kanter Freedom was a splendid center for the Trail Blazers as a starter and as a backup for Jusuf Nurkic. He was also a beloved figure among Blazers fans for his community work. It’s clear that the NBA has pressured teams to prevent Kanter Freedom from playing because of his outspoken denunciation of the Chinese for their countless human rights violations. Because the NBA has a lucrative contract with the Chinese to televise basketball games there, they are at risk of losing that money were Kanter Freedom to continue his denunciation of Chinese repression in Hong Kong and against the Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang. It would be an act of courage and integrity for the Blazers to rehire Kanter Freedom as a center, or, if that is neither possible nor likely, for an important front office position. It would be a great gesture to make Kanter Freedom a director of player development, working with current and future Blazers. Portland could show the NBA what it takes when you display character, heart and backbone.
NBA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
72K+
Followers
37K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy