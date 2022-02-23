Portland Thorns announce preseason tournament at Providence Park

Enes Kanter Freedom was a splendid center for the Trail Blazers as a starter and as a backup for Jusuf Nurkic. He was also a beloved figure among Blazers fans for his community work. It’s clear that the NBA has pressured teams to prevent Kanter Freedom from playing because of his outspoken denunciation of the Chinese for their countless human rights violations. Because the NBA has a lucrative contract with the Chinese to televise basketball games there, they are at risk of losing that money were Kanter Freedom to continue his denunciation of Chinese repression in Hong Kong and against the Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang. It would be an act of courage and integrity for the Blazers to rehire Kanter Freedom as a center, or, if that is neither possible nor likely, for an important front office position. It would be a great gesture to make Kanter Freedom a director of player development, working with current and future Blazers. Portland could show the NBA what it takes when you display character, heart and backbone.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO