Visual Art

Janine Monroe: Sculpted Paintings at the Art Gallery

cityofsugarhill.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit Sugar Hill’s Art Gallery to see Sculpted Paintings by Janine Monroe from March 1 – March 24, with a reception on March 4, 6 – 8 p.m. The Sugar Hills Arts Commission invites you to view the artwork of Janine Monroe....

cityofsugarhill.com

