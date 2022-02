This is the web version of CEO Daily, a newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. I spoke yesterday with Cummins CEO Tom Linebarger, one of a growing number of CEOs who have moved to the vanguard of efforts to combat climate change. He went to the White House last month to argue that the portions of President Biden’s Build Back Better Act addressing climate be enacted into law.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 14 DAYS AGO