Making a choice about when to retire can impact your finances in profound ways -- especially if you'll be claiming Social Security upon leaving the workforce. See, your age when you get your first retirement check could result in a big reduction -- or a big increase -- from your standard benefit. And retiring even a year earlier could leave you with far less money over the course of your lifetime if you start Social Security upon departing from your job.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO