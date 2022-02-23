Bad Axe council will hold revote on ambulance service payment

The Bad Axe City Council voted against giving a payment to Central Huron Ambulance as those who voted against it did not see the numbers behind it. The council will vote on it again at their next meeting. (Tribune File Photo)

The Bad Axe City Council voted against giving Central Huron Ambulance its requested pay, but will hold another vote on it at its next meeting.

During this past week’s city council meeting, the council members voted on whether to give the ambulance service its requested payment of $31,290.

The board voted a 3-3 tie, with mayor Kathleen Particka and council members Dan Glaza and Nick Rochefort voting against. Council member Steve Perez was absent from the meeting.

After the vote had taken place, Glaza invited Kevin Richardson, the city’s representative on the Central Huron Ambulance board, to speak about the payment proposal.

Richardson explained that at the last Central Huron board meeting, the board voted to increase the subsidy per person from $5 to $10, along with offering health insurance to employees for the first time ever. He said the rationale behind the move was that East Huron Ambulance Service increased its subsidy to that and it would put them on parity with other ambulance services.

“It’s a big increase, to $10 per person, but if you think about it, you’re getting a good deal,” Richardson said. “Not supporting it, to me, is unbelievable.”

The board also authorized a $2 raise to its EMTs, to $15 an hour, which was done to help retain their employees.

Councilmember Joel Harrison, a member of the Bad Axe Fire Department, said the cost of everything is going up and they have to keep up or they will fall behind. He also asked for a revote on this issue to take place at the council’s next meeting.

Particka and Rochefort said their votes against the increase were because Central Huron did not present anything to show residents why the subsidy doubled, and they wanted something to show them why they should approve it. Glaza said he wanted to hear from Richardson before the vote took place.

After Richardson was finished speaking, Glaza requested that a copy of Central Huron’s budget be brought to the city's next meeting on March 7, when the council could revote on the decision.

Richardson said he can bring a draft of the budget, which the ambulance board plans on finalizing it at its March 9 meeting. Central Huron’s fiscal budget starts in April.