Cullman City Schools dismissing at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 2 for basketball Final 4

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman High School varsity basketball team has made it to the Alabama High Schools Sports Association of Alabama (AHSAA) Final 4 for the first time in 90 years — and thanks to an early dismissal on game day next week — local students and families are encouraged to make the short trip to the BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Wednesday to cheer on the Bearcats as they make a bid to play in the 6A state championship game.





To allow students and families to attend, all Cullman City Schools will dismiss early at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2.





The Final 4 game is scheduled to tipoff on March 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the BJCC Legacy Arena. Cullman will be playing Park Crossing High School out of Montgomery. The 6A state championship game will be played Saturday, March 5 at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

Tickets to Wednesday’s game can be purchased on Ticketmaster or on-site at the BJCC Legacy Arena.