Burn ban still in effect

Last month, we did a lot of housekeeping with our ordinances, resolutions and our consent agenda. We had a presentation tied to our master plan about developing the downtown area. The presentation included slides of concepts for different buildings, landscaping, and other amenities. This will be done through a public private partnership, P3. With this the city can help give a direction toward what our downtown area, Main Street, and the park could look like. This is a big step for the city. In the past, everything has been done mostly through city funding or grants. At the city’s direction, we’ll attract investor money to help develop these areas. The master plan may be viewed on the city’s website.
