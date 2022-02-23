Burn ban still in effect

When I first became involved in lobbying efforts to create a significant medical marijuana program in Texas, I had a very interesting experience on the grounds of the Texas Capitol Building. I passed a group of people who were taking pictures of each other with the Capitol in the background. They were very thankful when I asked if I could take the entire group’s picture. I asked why they were there and they told me they were from a small Baptist church in East Texas and were there to attend a rally against abortion. They then asked me why I was there and I told them I was there to support medical marijuana in Texas. I explained the medical benefits my son had experienced with his seizures and the many other benefits that scientific research has shown cannabis offered. I was more than a little surprised when everyone of them asked me, “Who could be against that?” What a simple and yet profound way to ask the question that so many Texans want answered, especially since over 85% of Texans favor medical marijuana.

