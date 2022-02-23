ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Burn ban still in effect

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the dry and windy conditions, there have been multiple fires in the area recently. Please be mindful that a 60-day burn ban has been, and is still, in effect for Atascosa County. Agricultural burns must be called in for approval...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

How officials decided to temporarily ban wood-burning

Multnomah County issued its third-ever wood-burning ban on Feb. 9. A public health official explains that decision.Anyone who checked air quality for the Portland area on Feb. 9 would have seen it was in the "moderate" range for most of the day. So why did Multnomah County public health officials issue their third-ever temporary wood-burning ban that day? Current air quality conditions are a big factor when officials consider whether to issue an advisory calling on people to not burn wood voluntarily, or far less frequently, mandate a wood-burning ban, said Nadège Dubuisson, an environmental toxics program specialist, who leads...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KFDM-TV

Dry conditions lead to statewide burn ban in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Fire Marshal - Due to extremely dry conditions, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner, Mike Strain, hereby issue a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning, pursuant to their authority under R.S. 40:1602. Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government.
LOUISIANA STATE
Culpeper Star Exponent

4 p.m. burn law now in effect in Virginia

The 4 p.m. Burning Law is now in effect through April 30 in Virginia. This means no burning or open air fires are allowed before 4 p.m. if the fire is in, or within 300 feet of, woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable material, according to a social-media post from Little Fork Volunteer Fire Department.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Controlled Burn
KTBS

Statewide burn ban lifted by fire marshal

BATON ROUGE, La. -- The statewide burn ban was lifted Wednesday, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said in a joint news release. The statewide ban was put in place on Feb. 15 because of dry conditions statewide. Residents should still...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Statewide burn ban in effect following busy weekend for firefighters

Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned for years, has either been recalled or reported as potentially dangerous.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIII 3News

Nueces County is now under a burn ban

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brush fires across the Coastal Bend have been happening on a weekly basis. Nueces County commissioners voted to enact a burn ban Wednesday at their meeting. This is a change the county’s fire marshal was hoping for. “Our ESD, our city fire that go...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Killeen Daily Herald

Burn ban to be considered as area warms up — again

Commissioners will consider whether a burn ban is needed across Bell County at their meeting this morning. The Commissioners Court meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 Central Ave. in Belton. Parts of Texas west of Interstate 35 have been a concern for elevated fire...
BELL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
107 JAMZ

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Issues Burn Ban

If you are a resident of Calcasieu Parish, you need to make sure to read this. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has issued a burn ban for the entire parish. The order was announced yesterday. The burn ban is a result of the current drought conditions in Southwest Louisiana which prompted the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to issue a burn ban for all of Calcasieu Parish and it was effective immediately.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

BURN BAN: Chicot County issues immediate burn ban

CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Chicot County Office of Emergency Services has announced a burn ban for all of Chicot County effective February 14, 2022. All outdoor burning is banned until further notice from the fire department or the Chicot County Office of Emergency Services.
CHICOT COUNTY, AR
On Target News

Burning Ban in place

Manchester Fire Chief George Chambers reported to On Target News on Wednesday that there is currently a burn ban in Coffee County and in the City of Manchester. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play by play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,600 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
MANCHESTER, TN
Pleasanton Express

Voter Apathy in Atascosa County?

Voter Apathy in Atascosa County? Less than five percent of Atascosa County have voted for who will be on the General Election ballot in November. It really is a crying shame for such a caring community. We are showing how little we care about who leads our future. At this stage, we will not be led by a person who has the majority of our county’s support. It is a scary thought.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Medical Marijuana Pt. 3—The ugly truth

When I first became involved in lobbying efforts to create a significant medical marijuana program in Texas, I had a very interesting experience on the grounds of the Texas Capitol Building. I passed a group of people who were taking pictures of each other with the Capitol in the background. They were very thankful when I asked if I could take the entire group’s picture. I asked why they were there and they told me they were from a small Baptist church in East Texas and were there to attend a rally against abortion. They then asked me why I was there and I told them I was there to support medical marijuana in Texas. I explained the medical benefits my son had experienced with his seizures and the many other benefits that scientific research has shown cannabis offered. I was more than a little surprised when everyone of them asked me, “Who could be against that?” What a simple and yet profound way to ask the question that so many Texans want answered, especially since over 85% of Texans favor medical marijuana.
TEXAS STATE
WSAZ

Man charged for setting fire during burn ban

WOLF CREEK, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars, accused of setting a fire at a home in Martin County, Kentucky. Christopher Maynard, 39 of Pilgrim, was arrested by Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies Wednesday night. According to the criminal complaint, the sheriff’s office received a call that...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
Great Bend Post

Outdoor burn ban reinstated in Barton County

During their weekly meeting on Wednesday, the Barton County Commission re-established a county-wide ban on outdoor burning. The temporary ban will remain in place until Commissioners vote to rescind it. Before their vote, Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick told the commissioners why he and other fire chiefs in the...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Pleasanton Express

Mayor’s Message – Pleasanton

Last month, we did a lot of housekeeping with our ordinances, resolutions and our consent agenda. We had a presentation tied to our master plan about developing the downtown area. The presentation included slides of concepts for different buildings, landscaping, and other amenities. This will be done through a public private partnership, P3. With this the city can help give a direction toward what our downtown area, Main Street, and the park could look like. This is a big step for the city. In the past, everything has been done mostly through city funding or grants. At the city’s direction, we’ll attract investor money to help develop these areas. The master plan may be viewed on the city’s website.
PLEASANTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy