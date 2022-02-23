Comin’ up locally

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas brand renewal, deadline Feb. 28, 830-569- 0034 or 830-767-2511. South Texas Peanut...

Pleasanton Express

Last call: reregister your brand by Feb. 28

Monday, Feb. 28 is the last day for livestock or beef cattle producers to renew their 10-year brand registration. All brands, marks and tattoos registered with any county clerk in Texas on or before Aug. 30, 2021, are now expired as of that date. Brands help determine proof of ownership,...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

You ‘art’ what you eat

The Texas Department of Agriculture is accepting entries for the annual #YouArtWhatYouEat statewide student art contest. The best entries will receive special recognition from Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, and artwork from the four top winners will be used to create materials that will appear in schools across Texas. The 2022...
AGRICULTURE
State
Texas State
Pleasanton Express

St. Luke Catholic Church Shrovetide Celebration

Join St. Luke Catholic Church in Loire for their Shrovetide Celebration, “Feast Then Fast.” Come by and purchase a feast of delicious homemade baked goods by the St. Luke Altar Society. Beautiful gently-used artificial flowers and accessories will be for sale to use as gifts and crafts. Dates are Feb. 26 after the 6 p.m. Mass and Feb. 27 after the 10:30 a.m. Mass. Join them on March 1 on Fat Tuesday for free IHOP pancakes at the Pleasanton location.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Out and About

Presented by Daughters of the Republic of Texas Alamo Couriers Chapter. 7 p.m. at Scottish Rite Theater, 308 Ave. E in San Antonio. Some local descendants of Gregorio Esparza will appear in play. Free and open to public. Poteet VFD ‘Fill Our Boots’ Fundraiser. Saturday, Feb. 26 from...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Historically Speaking

Have you ever heard the term “married to the business?” My wife Leigh Ann can attest to that as can I! I can tell you a lot about cake techniques and methods as well as Leigh Ann can tell you about history topics that are unknown to the rest of the world. So, it should come as no surprise that she inspired this week’s column. She was prompted by a flying bee and it triggered a memory for us. Years ago, about 20 to be exact, we got into our vehicles and drove to Choke Canyon State Park. We followed my in-laws and on the way, somewhere in Whitsett off of FM 99, my father-in-law pulled over to this stand of sorts. It was similar to the fruit stands in the valley, but there was one big difference. Nobody was out there to man it! Instead, there was a shelf with various sizes of honey jars. Beside the shelf was a wooden box about 3 feet from the ground with a slot to drop your money in, labeled “Honest Box.” We grabbed two jars and inserted the money into the slot. How easy it would have been to take the honey and not pay, but that never crossed our minds. Instead, my father-in-law enlightened me about the “old man” (I use this term in the most endearing fashion) that farmed these bees that produced honey. He talked about the process of apiculture and how the honey was processed. The man’s was processed. The man’s name was Cecil Wilson and he raised bees since the 1920s and 1930s. You see, his nephew Rance Wilson also raises bees and produces honey locally. Rance’s uncles and father all raised bees. According to Rance, back in the 1920s, there was a local bee farmer from Whitsett named Albert Coffey. Every young man from the area worked for him and in the apiculture industry in some form. His uncles and father were no different and they decided to continue the craft. Thus, Rance also picked it up.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Sewing seeds in February, cultivating hope

Planting trees early in spring, we make a place for birds to sing in time to come. How do we know?. They are singing here now. There is no other guarantee that singing will ever be. This simple little poem by the sage poet Wendell Berry, reminds us of an...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Medical Marijuana Pt. 3—The ugly truth

When I first became involved in lobbying efforts to create a significant medical marijuana program in Texas, I had a very interesting experience on the grounds of the Texas Capitol Building. I passed a group of people who were taking pictures of each other with the Capitol in the background. They were very thankful when I asked if I could take the entire group’s picture. I asked why they were there and they told me they were from a small Baptist church in East Texas and were there to attend a rally against abortion. They then asked me why I was there and I told them I was there to support medical marijuana in Texas. I explained the medical benefits my son had experienced with his seizures and the many other benefits that scientific research has shown cannabis offered. I was more than a little surprised when everyone of them asked me, “Who could be against that?” What a simple and yet profound way to ask the question that so many Texans want answered, especially since over 85% of Texans favor medical marijuana.
TEXAS STATE
Pleasanton Express

The Backyard Kitchen to host ‘Books 4 Burgers’

On Monday, Feb. 28, The Backyard Kitchen in Poteet will show their support for the Poteet Public Library and community at its “Books 4 Burgers” event. Stop by the Poteet Public Library between 5-7 p.m., when The Backyard Kitchen and family will give away delicious free cheeseburger combos. This offer is good for anyone in Atascosa County with a library card- just show them your card. If you don’t already have a library card, come sign up for a free one to get your free cheeseburger combo. (Must bring proof of residency and ID.)
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

STRAWBERRY ROYALTY

The Kapa Tau Sorority held the “Diamond Jubilee” Poteet Strawberry Festival Coronation Saturday at the Poteet High School Auditorium. Congratulations to the the 2022 PSF King Carlos Jaythan Zuniga, son of Carlos Zuniga Jr. and Mariza Zuniga, and Queen Hallie Grace Bates, daughter of Josh and Haley Bates. See more photos of the 2022 court in the Living Section.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

TUTU CUTE ON 2/22/22

Our Lady of Grace Catholic School celebrated TWOsday on Feb. 22, 2022, with tutus, tube socks, ties and some fun classroom activities. Pictured from left are: Mariana Otto, Lily Gonzales, Jayde Trial and Caydee Herbst.
LIFESTYLE
Pleasanton Express

Children’s Alliance of South Texas is growing

Continuing its mission to provide a place where the trauma ends and justice and healing begin, the Children’s Alliance of South Texas celebrated the opening of its new office at 201 N. Bryant St. in Pleasanton. CAST Executive Director Alexandra Torres performed the honors at the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Feb. 11.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

February is National Library Lover’s Month

February is National Library Lover’s Month. If you haven’t dropped by your local libraries recently, you are definitely missing out. Librarians across Atascosa County invite the community to recognize the value of libraries in our community and celebrate the ways they enrich our lives. The Pleasanton Public Library...
PLEASANTON, TX
