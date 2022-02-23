Comin’ up locally

Have you ever heard the term “married to the business?” My wife Leigh Ann can attest to that as can I! I can tell you a lot about cake techniques and methods as well as Leigh Ann can tell you about history topics that are unknown to the rest of the world. So, it should come as no surprise that she inspired this week’s column. She was prompted by a flying bee and it triggered a memory for us. Years ago, about 20 to be exact, we got into our vehicles and drove to Choke Canyon State Park. We followed my in-laws and on the way, somewhere in Whitsett off of FM 99, my father-in-law pulled over to this stand of sorts. It was similar to the fruit stands in the valley, but there was one big difference. Nobody was out there to man it! Instead, there was a shelf with various sizes of honey jars. Beside the shelf was a wooden box about 3 feet from the ground with a slot to drop your money in, labeled “Honest Box.” We grabbed two jars and inserted the money into the slot. How easy it would have been to take the honey and not pay, but that never crossed our minds. Instead, my father-in-law enlightened me about the “old man” (I use this term in the most endearing fashion) that farmed these bees that produced honey. He talked about the process of apiculture and how the honey was processed. The man’s was processed. The man’s name was Cecil Wilson and he raised bees since the 1920s and 1930s. You see, his nephew Rance Wilson also raises bees and produces honey locally. Rance’s uncles and father all raised bees. According to Rance, back in the 1920s, there was a local bee farmer from Whitsett named Albert Coffey. Every young man from the area worked for him and in the apiculture industry in some form. His uncles and father were no different and they decided to continue the craft. Thus, Rance also picked it up.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO