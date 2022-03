CHICAGO (CBS) — Many things come to mind when people think of Chicago, but what about cowboys? More specifically, Black cowboys. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry shares their heritage and the push to get more people to mount up. Horse riding goes back centuries. Yet, as Neffer Oduntunde Kerr saddles up, she’s simply doing what’s in her DNA. “I do have linage of cowboys in my family. My grandfather was a Black cowboy,” said Kerr, a member of the Broken Arrow Riding Club. Grainy black and white images show her granddad, cowboy Carroll Martin Kerr, Sr., siting on one of his eight horses many decades...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO