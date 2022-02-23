Manasquan moves toward regional, paid first aid squad

MANASQUAN — If all goes as planned, Manasquan and Sea Girt may join with Belmar and Lake Como in a shared-services agreement that creates a regional first aid squad with paid emergency medical technicians, as soon as Memorial Day. The 93-year-old volunteer Belmar First Aid Squad ceased operations last year after a disagreement with municipal officials over funding, and the borough switched to a municipally operated squad with paid EMTs serving Belmar and Lake Como. The all-volunteer Manasquan First Aid Squad – which also serves Sea Girt and is also 93 years old this year – would continue to operate, supplementing the paid regional squad, if the plan goes forward, officials said. The Manasquan borough council at its meeting Tuesday passed a resolution stating its intent to continue discussing and finalizing the proposed agreement. Mayor Ed Donovan told The Coast Star the Manasquan squad “would still handle first aid calls in town. It would be first-come, first-serve, if they were the first ones to arrive at a call.” The local squad also could continue to stand by at town events such as football games, the annual inlet tug–of-war and at the beach during the summer, he said. Manasquan First Aid Squad Capt. Jerry Brown read a statement at the meeting: “The Manasquan First Squad is eager to continue working with the committee and the two town councils on this plan. We will continue to do our best as volunteers to provide first aid to the towns of Sea Girt and Manasquan.” “This has nothing to do with doing away with the Manasquan First Aid Squad,” Mr. Brown told The Coast Star.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.