College students are invited to celebrate the unforgettable story of one of the most iconic groups in modern history. Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta will offer a special $30 College Student Rush Ticket for the Atlanta engagement of AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, playing the Fox Theatre March 8-13 as part of the 40th anniversary season. Students simply need to bring valid college student identification to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.

9 DAYS AGO