On Monday, Feb. 28, The Backyard Kitchen in Poteet will show their support for the Poteet Public Library and community at its “Books 4 Burgers” event. Stop by the Poteet Public Library between 5-7 p.m., when The Backyard Kitchen and family will give away delicious free cheeseburger combos. This offer is good for anyone in Atascosa County with a library card- just show them your card. If you don’t already have a library card, come sign up for a free one to get your free cheeseburger combo. (Must bring proof of residency and ID.)

POTEET, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO