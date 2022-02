GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is now hiring for a role dedicated to helping unhoused neighbors in the city. According to a news release from the department, the homelessness coordinator will respond alongside officers, make referrals to social services, and follow up on cases for people facing homelessness. The department touts this as a proactive approach based on early intervention.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO