Mazarine Coffee

There are some sushi spots in the city that feel like a party, but Kosaka in the West Village lives at the opposite end of the spectrum. The tranquil dining room here makes you feel like somebody is about to place cucumber slices over your eyes and give you a massage. Only one omakase is offered—for $225, you get to sit at an L-shaped, 12-seat counter and have your nigiri presented to you one piece at a time. For $25 less, you get the same menu in a separate room, but pieces will come three at a time, and you won’t get to watch the chefs construct courses of sea eel from Nakasaki and scallops from Hokkaido right in front of you.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO