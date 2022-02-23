ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tandem Diabetes Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings, Issues Better Than Expected FY22 Outlook

By Vandana Singh
 1 day ago
The Company posted EPS of $0.16, down from $0.22 a year ago, and missed the Wall Street estimate of $0.21. Worldwide pump shipments increased 15% Y/Y to...

MarketWatch

Analog Devices stock jumps after profit and revenue beats, upbeat outlook and raised dividend

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. surged 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor maker reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that rose above expectations, provided an upbeat outlook and raised its dividend by 10%. Net income fell to $280.1 million, or 53 cents a share, from $388.5 million, or $1.04 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.94 from $1.44, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.80. Revenue grew 72.2% to $2.68 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $2.61 billion. Gross margin fell to 52.2% from 67.1% as cost of...
madison

Alliant Energy reports Q4 earnings just under analysts' expectations

Madison-based Alliant Energy Corp. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings up over a year earlier, but just under analysts' expectations. The utility company reported earnings of $95 million, or 35 cents per share, up from $64 million, or 26 cents per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Analysts on average had...
Seekingalpha.com

IGP slides after soft organic growth outlook clouds earning beat: Q4 Report

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is down 6% in early Thursday trading after the company released soft outlook for next year's organic growth. CEO Philippe Krakowsky said "As we look ahead, we anticipate that 2022 will be another year of strong growth, on top of our multi-year, industry-leading performance. As such, we are targeting full-year organic growth of 5% in 2022." He added, "With that level of growth, we expect that in 2022 we will consolidate the significant gains achieved in adjusted EBITA margin over the past two years, at a level of approximately 16.6%."
TechSpot

GPU availability and pricing sees significant improvement in February

In brief: Prices for graphics cards are dropping again, mostly due to improving retail inventories and lower demand from cryptocurrency miners. The situation is still far from ideal, but there are enough signs to warrant some cautious optimism for gamers. Last month, a rise in Ethereum mining difficulty coupled with...
Benzinga

Higher Oil Prices Are Allowing Energy Companies To Increase Their Shale Operations

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Wednesday Market Open) No news may be good news as equity index futures are pointing to a higher open on another day of light economic announcements. There are several earnings announcements but no big companies that are likely to have far-reaching effects on the market. The higher premarket move could be an impressive follow up to yesterday’s rally. Crude oil prices and yields were lower before the market open which appears to be helping equity futures. Lower oil and yields are helping reduce investor fears as the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) was 3.5% lower in premarket trading and nearing 20.
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
