SunTrust, BB&T signage goes away in Charlotte as Truist finishes its rebrand here

By Caroline Hudson
 1 day ago
All of Truist Financial Corp.'s local branches...

Bank of America maintains record streak with patents granted in 2021

Bank of America Corp. continues to break records in innovation — logging a more than 15% year-over-year increase in patents granted. Charlotte-based BofA (NYSE: BAC) was granted 512 patents in 2021, compared to 444 in 2020. Growth in multiple patent categories drove those results, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, data analytics and payments. Other important topics overall are mobile/consumer banking (18% of total patents granted), information security (17%) and programming (16%).
Business
How Huck Cycles CEO intends to grow his Cornelius-based electric moped startup

A local veteran has transitioned his passion for mopeds into a full-fledged, growing business. Brett McCoy, founder and CEO of Cornelius-based Huck Cycles, bought his first moped in 2019. He tried a couple of models, but found them to be too compact and cramped. That's when he decided to build one himself — previously working 12-hour days as a talent strategy executive at Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) and then focusing on the moped in the evenings. McCoy published his progress on Instagram, which proved to be an unexpected avenue to his first sales.
Atrium Health upping its minimum wage for more than 20,000 employees

Atrium Health is increasing its minimum wage to $16 per hour, according to an internal memo viewed by the Charlotte Business Journal. The change will go into effect in March for Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist employees, followed by Navicent and Floyd employees in Georgia later this year. Atrium estimates this will be a $25 million investment. It said about 21,000 of its more than 70,000 total employees will be impacted.
Atrium Health to open its 10th standalone emergency department in Charlotte area

Atrium Health is planning to open a $22.3 million standalone emergency department in Concord, according to state regulatory filings. That 13,500-square-foot facility would be at Cox Mill Road and Christenbury Parkway, an Atrium spokesperson confirmed. It would be licensed under Atrium Health Cabarrus. If approved, the new ED would open in late 2024. Atrium did not say when construction is scheduled to begin.
Charlotte-area startup uses AI to negotiate contracts for Fortune 500 companies, including Walmart

A Charlotte-area startup is changing the way large companies handle negotiations. Pactum uses artificial intelligence to negotiate contracts for companies with at least $5 billion in annual revenue. It can negotiate terms, such as payments, contract lengths and liabilities. The startup communicates with vendors via a chat interface. Its system can also pull from historical data to better negotiate a deal.
Publix expanding footprint with Mooresville store

Publix Super Markets Inc. has plans for Mooresville. The Lakeland, Florida-based grocer has executed a lease for a roughly 48,000-square-foot store at Harris Farms Shopping Center. That’s at the northwest corner of Coddle Creek Highway and Kistler Farm Road, near downtown Mooresville. “The community’s growth and numerous requests from...
CBJ's Friday Top 5: Time for CLT Alliance to clear the air, a big South End lease, and what's the ACC waiting for?

Welcome to Friday, Charlotte. Let me remind you how we started the week: With a train wreck. At 6 a.m. on Monday, CBJ Managing Editor Erik Spanberg posted a story detailing the resignation of the executive hired by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance to lead the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative. This came 10 days after the announcement of the hiring of Kim Henderson, former head of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, who came under scrutiny there while presiding over pandemic-era unemployment claims. On Feb. 4, one day after the CLT Alliance touted Henderson’s arrival, WCNC-TV reported on an Ohio state audit in October 2021 that found a lack of internal controls and out-of-date processing systems led to $3.8 billion in overpayments and fraudulent payments.
BizEquity Joins LPL Financials's Vendor Affinity Program

BIZEQUITY JOINS LPL FINANCIAL’S VENDOR AFFINITY PROGRAM EMPOWERING 19,000+ FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO BETTER SERVE AND SUPPORT BUSINESS OWNERS LPL Financial-affiliated advisors can access BizEquity’s cloud-based valuation platform and robust prospecting database to more effectively attract and serve small business owners PHILADELPHIA, Pa., February 10, 2022 - BizEquity, the largest patented provider of online business valuations, announced today that its cloud-based valuation platform is now available to all LPL Financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions through the firm’s network of vetted and approved vendors. LPL’s more than 19,000 affiliated financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions are now able to leverage BizEquity’s innovative business valuation software and prospecting database of over 33 million privately-held businesses. LPL’s Vendor Affinity Program provides a curated fintech marketplace helping to reduce the complexity and costs of running a business. The network of approved third-party vendors offers their products and services to LPL clients at discounted rates. Vendors are selected based on advisor demand, ease of use, and their ability to meet LPL’s security and compliance requirements. “We are thrilled to partner with LPL. Arming their advisors with the BizEquity platform can lead to better outcomes for their business owner clients,” said Jason Early, BizEquity’s President of Business Operations. “Over the next decade, 10 million businesses will transition and unlocking valuation knowledge will be a critical step for owners and their advisors.” “Small businesses are critical to the U.S. economy, and LPL is a strong proponent of entrepreneurship. Our firm is a proud partner to over 19,000 independent financial advisors, many of whom support the personal and professional financial needs of small business owners. With the addition of BizEquity, our clients have more choice and unique pricing to be able to access business valuation services in support of their clients’ needs,” commented Rob Pettman, LPL executive vice president, Wealth Management Solutions. About BizEquity BizEquity is a leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For further information, please contact: BizEquity, LLC Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

