Longtime Nucor exec who helped steer company's growth program stepping down

By John Downey
Charlotte Business Journal
 1 day ago
Nucor CFO Jim Frias will retire from Nucor on June 11....

KnowBe4 CFO to step down, new exec is named

February 17, 2022 - Clearwater-based KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), a provider of the world's largest security awareness training, is making changes to its C-Suite. KnowBe4 announced Wednesday that Krish Venkataraman will be stepping down from his role as the co-President and Chief Financial Officer. Venkataraman will be appointed to the company's board of directors. In addition, KnowBe4 announced that Bob Reich, who brings over 25 years of financial leadership, will assume the CFO role. "Krish has been a valuable partner to me and the entire KnowBe4 team for the past four years. During this time, he built an incredibly strong finance team and was critical to executing our successful IPO last year," KnowBe4 founder and CEO Stu Sjouwerman said in a release. "He was also the visionary behind our data analytics group who now provides data and business capabilities that represent a single source of truth for the whole company."
CLEARWATER, FL
Archaea CFO steps down, company hunts for a replacement

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) announces that Eric Javidi and Lindsay Ellis will step down from their respective positions as CFO and General Counsel respectively, effective March 1. 2022. Mr. Javidi and Ms. Ellis will remain consultants to the Company for the next 12 months to assist the company in transitioning into...
BUSINESS
Carlyle Group expands its board as a longtime member steps down

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is bringing on two new independent board members while a longtime director retires — moves that will expand the company's board size and tip the scales so that a majority of members will be independent. Linda Hefner Filler and Mark Ordan will join the...
BUSINESS
#Nucor#Stepping Down
Orlando exec tapped to serve as first president of PepsiCo's next step in accelerating its equality agenda

A longtime Orlando executive of PepsiCo Inc. has been named to lead the global beverage giant's latest push to address inequalities for historically excluded people and underserved businesses and communities. Purchase, New York-based PepsiCo (Nasdaq: PEP) on Feb. 17 announced Derek Lewis as its first-ever president of multicultural business and...
ORLANDO, FL
RBB Bancorp CEO Alan Thian to take leave of absence, Morris named interim CEO

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced that President and CEO Alan Thian will take a leave of absence, effective immediately, pending an internal investigation being conducted by a special committee of the RBB board. In this connection, Mr. David Morris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Interim...
BUSINESS
Locally based Task Force X Capital adds to leadership team as it hones investment strategy

Locally based Task Force X Capital has added a venture partner and four advisers to the team — a next step in the firm's long-term growth plan. Brent Blake is TFX Capital's second venture partner, a role that requires more committed time to help assess new deals and complex reinvestments and work with founders. He joins Matt Abrams. Blake is the founder of Valariti, an investment consulting firm in the Triangle. He also spent more than seven years as a valuation director at Venture Back Office, according to a social-media page. VBO was acquired by TMF Group last April.
ECONOMY
BizEquity Joins LPL Financials's Vendor Affinity Program

BIZEQUITY JOINS LPL FINANCIAL’S VENDOR AFFINITY PROGRAM EMPOWERING 19,000+ FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO BETTER SERVE AND SUPPORT BUSINESS OWNERS LPL Financial-affiliated advisors can access BizEquity’s cloud-based valuation platform and robust prospecting database to more effectively attract and serve small business owners PHILADELPHIA, Pa., February 10, 2022 - BizEquity, the largest patented provider of online business valuations, announced today that its cloud-based valuation platform is now available to all LPL Financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions through the firm’s network of vetted and approved vendors. LPL’s more than 19,000 affiliated financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions are now able to leverage BizEquity’s innovative business valuation software and prospecting database of over 33 million privately-held businesses. LPL’s Vendor Affinity Program provides a curated fintech marketplace helping to reduce the complexity and costs of running a business. The network of approved third-party vendors offers their products and services to LPL clients at discounted rates. Vendors are selected based on advisor demand, ease of use, and their ability to meet LPL’s security and compliance requirements. “We are thrilled to partner with LPL. Arming their advisors with the BizEquity platform can lead to better outcomes for their business owner clients,” said Jason Early, BizEquity’s President of Business Operations. “Over the next decade, 10 million businesses will transition and unlocking valuation knowledge will be a critical step for owners and their advisors.” “Small businesses are critical to the U.S. economy, and LPL is a strong proponent of entrepreneurship. Our firm is a proud partner to over 19,000 independent financial advisors, many of whom support the personal and professional financial needs of small business owners. With the addition of BizEquity, our clients have more choice and unique pricing to be able to access business valuation services in support of their clients’ needs,” commented Rob Pettman, LPL executive vice president, Wealth Management Solutions. About BizEquity BizEquity is a leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For further information, please contact: BizEquity, LLC Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bank of America maintains record streak with patents granted in 2021

Bank of America Corp. continues to break records in innovation — logging a more than 15% year-over-year increase in patents granted. Charlotte-based BofA (NYSE: BAC) was granted 512 patents in 2021, compared to 444 in 2020. Growth in multiple patent categories drove those results, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, data analytics and payments. Other important topics overall are mobile/consumer banking (18% of total patents granted), information security (17%) and programming (16%).
CHARLOTTE, NC
pymnts

ValueAct Joins Fiserv Board, Wants to ‘Aggressively Invest’ in Clover

ValueAct, an activist investor, has gotten a seat on Fiserv’s board because of a settlement with the FinTech and payments firm, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Feb. 23). Fiserv said in a statement that it had appointed Dylan Haggart, a ValueAct partner, to its board. He will also be nominated at the company’s next annual general meeting.
BUSINESS
