CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp. released the results of a 50-page extensive lab report conducted by a third-party specialty laboratory and testing facility specialized in odor. Tests were conducted at Scentroid, a lab specializing in odor assessment and environmental odor impact. At the request of one of the "big four" financial consulting firms, a report was commissioned providing extensive detail on the PureScent technology. More specifically a comparative analysis was conducted between the Odorless Cannabis product and regular cannabis with respect to the odor produced and its impact in the surrounding areas. "The Odorless Cannabis product is revolutionary both in its quality and the implications it has in the market" stated CannabCo's president and CEO Mark Pellicane. "It was important to us and our market partners that we demonstrate, in a quantitative fashion, the true impact of Odorless Cannabis and as such we embraced the idea of comprehensive testing from a certified lab."

