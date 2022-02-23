ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Year's Oscars Is Changing How It Presents Some of its Awards

By Shawnee Haas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite being Hollywood’s most coveted awards ceremony, the Oscars have often attracted a lot of controversy. From award snubs to hosting scandals, each year brings with it some big shake-ups, and this year's ceremony seems poised to change things even more. Per an exclusive with The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy has...

15 stars who've never been nominated for an Academy Award

It can happen when you’re young. It can happen when you’re old. Or it can never happen at all. We’re talking, of course, about actors getting nominated for an Academy Award. It represents an appreciation of their work, a recognition of their ability and an acknowledgement of their approach to a role that was performed with such skill it can’t go unnoticed.
At this year’s Oscars, a slimmed down award lineup won’t feature these 8 categories during the live broadcast

The Oscars are slimming down this year. The 94th Academy Awards will present eight fewer awards during next month’s live broadcast. While the awards will still be given, and the winners will still appear during the broadcast, they will be announced before the live on-air event to combat slumping ratings, the Associated Press reported.
Oscars to require vaccination for some, but not all at awards show

The Oscars will reportedly require nominees and guests of the awards show to be vaccinated against COVID-19. They must also provide two negative PRC tests, according to Variety and The New York Times. However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will not require vaccinations for performers or presenters....
Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
Lady Gaga Just Received The Most Devastating News About The Oscars—What Does It Mean For Her Acting Career?!

Lady Gaga, 35, really can do it all— sing, dance and act— as proven once again in her impressive, impassioned performance as Patrizia Reggiani in the November 2021 film, House of Gucci. For her portrayal of the former wife of Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), the head of the Gucci fashion house in the 80s, she earned nominations for the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and BAFTA Awards— but surprisingly—not the Oscars.
'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
25 of the Oscars’ Most Egregious Snubs

Few movie critics, if any, would have thought that Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”) and Lady Gaga (“The House of Gucci”) would be out of Oscar contention, and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) would be in. Yet, this is exactly what happened. Some even consider that Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”) and Bradley Cooper (“A Nightmare Alley”) even not […]
Actors Who Won an Oscar in Their Debut Role

To be nominated for an Academy Award for acting – whether in a supporting or starring role – is a singular honor, and as the cliché goes, even just being nominated is its own reward.  Many prominent actors have gone their entire careers without a nomination – among them Bruce Willis, Jennifer Lopez, Richard Gere, […]
What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
Elvis: When does Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis Presley biopic premiere?

DECORATED film director, Baz Luhrmann, is bringing the legacy of music legend Elvis Presley to the big screen. Simply titled Elvis, Luhrmann's biographical musical motion picture chronicles the life and career of the rock and roll legend. Elvis: When does Baz Lurhmann's Elvis Presley biopic premiere?. On February 17, Warner...
50 Black actors who made entertainment history

Whether it’s a Hollywood film, prime-time television, Broadway, or another form of talent, Black people in the entertainment industry have worked to break barriers. According to the 2018 Hollywood Diversity Report, Black people made up 12.5% of Hollywood roles—a percentage close to a proportionate representation in the U.S. Yet, many Black characters reinforce stereotypes and reflect ideas of white writers instead of lived experiences, with an overrepresentation of domestic work and mimicked Black culture. Historically, some Black roles were played by white actors in blackface.
The 10 Best TV Medical Dramas, Ranked

What is it that draws us to medical dramas? Is it the sense of urgency whenever we’re hooked to watching doctors frantically try and save someone’s life? Are the smokey romances that spark up between co-workers?. Whatever the case is, medical dramas have been a reliable staple on...
Denzel Washington Tried To Learn As Much As He Could From Director Joel Coen, But Totally Got Bamboozled Once

Learning on set is something Denzel Washington has used to his advantage. He’s taken every opportunity to learn from great directors to help him in his directing career. Of course, working with Joel Coen on The Tragedy of Macbeth was no different for the two-time Oscar winner, but there was one moment where Washington posing a question led to him being bamboozled by Coen.
