KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A hearing to determine probable cause for one of the suspects connected to a January murder in Kearney has been delayed. Mariah Chamberlin, 19, Kearney, faces weapons and drug charges in connection with the Jan. 16 murder of Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington. Her attorney asked the court to delay her preliminary hearing. During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears evidence to determine probable cause that a crime was committed and that the suspect committed that crime. A future date for Chamberlin’s preliminary hearing had not been scheduled as of Wednesday morning.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO