Public Safety

2 found murdered in Douglas County died by shooting, affidavit says

By Blayke Roznowski
 1 day ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A newly released affidavit confirmed the two people who were found dead in unincorporated Douglas County two weeks ago were killed in a shooting.

The victims have been identified as Bryan Todd Gray, 34, and Jessica Ann Mitchell, 32, and the suspect, Casey Devol, 29, is Mitchell’s brother.

According to the affidavit, a call came into the Douglas Regional Dispatch Center on Feb. 8 just before 1:30 p.m. from Gray’s employer reporting he found Gray and Mitchell dead in the garage of a home at 2195 S. Russellville Rd. in Franktown. A source previously confirmed to Denver7 Chief Investigative Reporter Tony Kovaleski that a dog was also shot on the property.

Mitchell had a gunshot wound to the stomach and Gray had a gunshot wound to the head, the affidavit says.

Investigators on scene said it appeared evidence at the scene may have been tampered with, as no firearm or shell casings could be seen, according to the affidavit. It also appeared the home had been ransacked.

Investigators were able to pull security video from cameras on the property that showed a man with long, bushy hair and a beard carrying multiple handguns and a long gun entering the garage where the victims were found, the affidavit says. A dark-colored truck was also captured in the video.

The following day, a woman who said her family is friends with Mitchell’s family contacted Det. Ronald Dorrell, who is investigating the case, according to the affidavit. The woman suspected Devol may have been responsible, though she did not have actual knowledge of his involvement. She told Dorrell that Mitchell and Devol “did not have a good relationship” and Devol hadn’t been to work at the Town of Castle Rock Water Department in two days.

With the information, investigators were able to confirm Devol and his truck appeared to be what were seen in the surveillance video from the scene on Russellville Road.

Devol was arrested on Feb. 9 after detectives tracked him to Salina, Kansas. He has since been extradited back to Douglas County.

He’s being held without bond. No future court dates have been set.

