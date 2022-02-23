ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rising interest rates create a new challenge for first-time homebuyers

By Elizabeth Schulze
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQeJd_0eN1tBGM00

The housing market has been unforgiving to first-time buyers like Kirstin Harris.

“You have to be so competitive,” she told ABC News. “By the time we even like a house to put in an offer, it's already gotten an offer that's been accepted.”

Harris and her family are trying to purchase their first home in Virginia. But like many other buyers nationwide, she’s facing surging prices and bidding wars – fueled by strong demand and a lack of available homes.

“The new inventory that I'm seeing coming on has been increased by about $50,000,” she said.

In a cutthroat and pricey market, aspiring homeowners now face a new challenge: rising interest rates.

At its meeting next month, the Federal Reserve is set to increase borrowing costs by raising interest rates as part of an attempt to cool surging inflation.

“Basically, we have inflation because there's too much demand in the economy for the available supply,” Brookings Institution senior fellow David Wessel told ABC News. “So the whole point of the Fed is to slow the increase in demand. They want fewer people to borrow and they want people who borrow to borrow less.”

MORE: Consumer prices jump 7.5% over last 12 months, marking fastest pace in 40 years

Interest rates have already been rising in anticipation of the Fed’s announcement.

The rate on a 30-year-fixed mortgage spiked above 4 percent this month for the first time in nearly three years. According to consumer financial services company Bankrate, that means someone borrowing $300,000 to buy a home today is paying $143 more every month than in November, when rates were closer to 3 percent.

“It definitely makes it more unaffordable,” Washington, D.C.-based realtor Roger Taylor told ABC News.

Rates are still low by historical standards; a 30-year-fixed mortgage rate was near 5 percent in mid-2018.

But Taylor said first-time homebuyers already overwhelmed by sky-high home prices are trying to lock in a purchase now before rising rates increase up their monthly payments even more.

“We saw that a large number of people started giving us calls in January because of these rate increases,” he said, adding the typically-busy spring housing market “came early.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmBdI_0eN1tBGM00
Erik S Lesser/EPA via Shutterstock - PHOTO: An existing home for sale in Atlanta, Georgia, Feb. 22, 2022.

Real estate brokerage Redfin reported 55 percent of homes that went under contract in the past month had an accepted offer within two weeks on the market. Taylor said many houses sell in a matter of hours.

“It's insane,” he said. “Right now inventory is really low and competition is pretty high.”

The intense competition is only making it more difficult for a generation of first-time buyers to get a foothold in the housing market.

MORE: Why Americans should care about the Ukraine-Russia conflict

Thirty-four-year-old C.J. Reaves moved from Virginia to Georgia when the pandemic hit and his work as a digital live operator went remote, hoping to buy his first home.

“The homes have increased at least 30 to 50 thousand [dollars],” Reaves told ABC News. “I feel like to be comfortable and not live check to check, I think I'm going to move more in a cheaper area and so I can live comfortably.”

He’s now looking for a home in North Carolina.

“I was supposed to go see one home, and I thought that was going to be the home,” he said. “Literally it was gone by the time I sent it to my realtor.”

Reaves added he’s keeping a close watch on how rising rates could affect his monthly payments if he is able to put in an offer.

“You must be paying attention to interest rates, he said. “Or, you know, you could find yourself in a hole.”

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State The Most People Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of mass migration over the last year and a half. Among the reasons is mortgage rates at a multi decade old, although that is about to change. Many people also grew tired of living in huge metros particularly on the East and West coasts which are characterized by expensive […]
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
David Wessel
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Cheapest Rents in America

Home prices in America rose about 20% nationwide last year, compared to 2020. In some cities, the pace was double that. The increase was driven by low mortgage rates and a desire of people to leave large cities with expensive home prices to other places where the median price of a home is lower. The […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Real Estate Brokerage#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Brookings Institution#Fed#Bankrate
BGR.com

Better than stimulus checks: This new program gets some people $900 every month

In the pre-pandemic days, the idea of the government — whether at the federal, state, or local level — offering someone a basic income guarantee, in the form of checks over an extended period of time, was not a mainstream sort of policy idea. Today, though, state and local governments around the US have undertaken a slew of these basic income experiments, offering what amounts to free money to broad swaths of their populations.
INCOME TAX
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The Federal Reserve has stated it will raise interest rates as many as four times this year in an attempt to curb inflation. Many experts believe this will be too little too late. The consumer price index rose by 7.5% in January compared to the same month last year. That was the largest increase since […]
BUSINESS
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fortune

There’s a silent epidemic killing over 100,000 Americans a year, and the government is allowing the cure to get more and more expensive

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Ever since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S. in January 2020, the first global pandemic in a century has been a non-stop newsmaking public health crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands and remained at the forefront of the nation’s collective mind.
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

556K+
Followers
138K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy