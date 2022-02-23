Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway

T in the Park and TRNSMT organisers have announced their newest festival will be held in Edinburgh.The Connect Music Festival will be held at the Royal Highland Centre, on the outskirts of the capital, with organisers DF Concerts and Events promising a range of bands, DJs, performers and more.The weekend-long event is set to be held from August 26 to 28, and promoters have said the line-up will be announced later this week.Katt Lingard, festival manager, said the company was “really excited about bringing Connect to life”.“It’s a very unique site and it gives us a fantastic opportunity to create...
