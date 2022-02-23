Chick-fil-A truck freed after getting stuck under Powell overpass

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Powell bridge locals call “the can opener” struck again Tuesday.

No injuries were reported after a Chick-fil-A supply truck attempted to drive under the railroad bridge on Central Avenue Pike in Powell on Tuesday. The bridge overpass has been the site of several similar incidents recently because it is just more than 2 feet shorter than what is standard for bridges.

Chickfila truck stuck under Powell overpass on Feb. 22. Photo: Andy Benge

Knoxville Police were called to Central Avenue Pike near Irwin Drive around 11:25 a.m. on Feb. 22, where a tractor-trailer collided with the railroad bridge. A KPD spokesperson said the truck disregarded bridge height signs posted on the roadway.

Meanwhile, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said the truck was headed to a local restaurant to deliver equipment.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The low-hanging bridge has been the site of several accidents in recent months. Before Tuesday’s incident, KPD crash records from the location for the past six months show four reports of incidents where trucks or trailers struck the bridge when attempting to pass under it.

According to Chief Operations Engineer of Knox County Engineering & Public Works Brad Warren, current clearance level standards for bridges is 14 ft. This bridge is 11 ft., 11 in. There are yellow signs posted on the roads leading to the bridge giving drivers plenty of warning about the low clearance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.