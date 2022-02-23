ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, TN

Chick-fil-A truck freed after getting stuck under Powell overpass

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Powell bridge locals call “the can opener” struck again Tuesday.

No injuries were reported after a Chick-fil-A supply truck attempted to drive under the railroad bridge on Central Avenue Pike in Powell on Tuesday. The bridge overpass has been the site of several similar incidents recently because it is just more than 2 feet shorter than what is standard for bridges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTf1I_0eN1stq100
Chickfila truck stuck under Powell overpass on Feb. 22. Photo: Andy Benge

Knoxville Police were called to Central Avenue Pike near Irwin Drive around 11:25 a.m. on Feb. 22, where a tractor-trailer collided with the railroad bridge. A KPD spokesperson said the truck disregarded bridge height signs posted on the roadway.

Meanwhile, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said the truck was headed to a local restaurant to deliver equipment.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The low-hanging bridge has been the site of several accidents in recent months. Before Tuesday’s incident, KPD crash records from the location for the past six months show four reports of incidents where trucks or trailers struck the bridge when attempting to pass under it.

FBI seeks serial bank robber suspected in 3 Knoxville heists

According to Chief Operations Engineer of Knox County Engineering & Public Works Brad Warren, current clearance level standards for bridges is 14 ft. This bridge is 11 ft., 11 in. There are yellow signs posted on the roads leading to the bridge giving drivers plenty of warning about the low clearance.

TN bill could classify gun permit holders 'law enforcement'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a plan to expand gun rights that would recognize some gun owners as law enforcement officers, and it's drawing fire from some in law enforcement. Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said citizens deserve the right to defend themselves, but this is perhaps taking things to […]
