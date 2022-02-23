ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone SE 3 (2022): price rumours, release date news and all of the leaks

By Tom Bailey
whathifi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is rumoured to be planning a new iPhone SE. 'The iPhone SE 3', as it's been dubbed, is expected to be the first budget iPhone with 5G connectivity and could arrive as soon as March 2022. Here's everything we know about the iPhone SE 3 (2022) so far......

www.whathifi.com

pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: iPhones BEAT Samsung in 2021, OnePlus 10 Pro Global Release & more! (video)

Android app support finally comes to Windows 11 with February update. The official news today begin with Windows 11 and another positive story.. It seems they're on a streak. We just got a new update that finally, and I mean FINALLY enables support for Android apps on Windows 11. Now, the Android app support is still in the "preview" stage but, the Amazon App Store is now available inside the Microsoft Store app with this new update. It brings a few thousand Android apps, like Amazon's own Audible and Kindle apps. Of course, it doesn't compare to the Google Play Store but there's still a ton of things to pick from here considering it's just starting. There's other improvements coming with this February update like some tweaks to the Task Bar. The time and date will finally appear on multiple displays and there's now an unmute button which will be available for Teams.. We're also getting updated Media Player and Notepad apps. Let us know if you guys have gotten the February update, or even Windows 11 because, I'm still struggling to get it on my Microsoft Surface Book.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: First Google Pixel 7 LEAKS, Other iPhone 13 Production Issues & more! (video)

OPPO Find X5 series specifications leak in full ahead of the announcement. This is our first look at OPPO Pad, launching alongside the Find X5 series. The official news today are non-existent but let's talk about a line-up that's about to be official, OPPO's Find X5. Yesterday, the company shared press invitations for their MWC Event and now we get a very detailed list of specs for the entire series from Tech Insider. Focusing on the Find X5 Pro, it brings a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, it's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 but some rumors hint that there might be a Dimensity 9000 variant.. You get up to 19 Gigs of RAM which all sounds like a typo, along with 256 Gigs of storage... Weird as we've had 512 gigs of storage variants before with the Find X2 Pro. When it comes to the camera, you get a 50MP main sensor, another 50MP shooter and then a 13MP which aren't specified. The selfie camera does bring 32MP though. Finally, it brings a 5000 mAh battery, and this listing says that it actually brings a charger in the box which I presume its for their VOOC bragging rights. Kudos OPPO. And I'm sure you don't need me to talk about design by this point, so moving on, the Find X5 Series is expected to share the stage along with the OPPO Pad which was just leaked and looks very similar to another popular tablet that shall not be named. So yeah, we're only 6 days away from this announcement so let's see if there's any surprises.
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

MacBook Pro 2022 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Storage: Does M2 Chip Make It Better Than Predecessors? New Apple Laptop Reportedly To Be Unveiled With iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air 5

Here is everything we know about the upcoming MacBook Pro 2022. Apple is said to be releasing MacBook Pro 2022, with reports claiming the 13-inch model could feature a brand-new processor following the unveiling of the Apple M2 chip. There have been claims that the forthcoming new Apple laptop would be revealed at the tech giant’s upcoming Spring event, where iPhone SE 2022 is also expected to be announced.
COMPUTERS

