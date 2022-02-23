7 Best Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Casinos

Crypto is now a household name in the world of online gaming, and this has given casinos a fresh breath of life. Cryptocurrencies offer online betting platforms a long list of advantages, including instant deposits and withdrawals, low transaction fees, anonymous and borderless transactions, and a lot more.

Players are also not left out of the benefits that come with using cryptocurrencies in their betting adventures. They enjoy massive bonuses from casinos alongside anonymous betting, which helps keep their activities discreet.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the two most popular cryptocurrencies in the world, so it is expected that the best crypto casinos should accept them as deposit and withdrawal methods.

In this article, we will list out the seven best cryptocurrency casinos that accept bitcoin and ethereum. But first, how do you select the best crypto casinos?

How to Select the Best Cryptocurrency Casino

There are certain factors to consider when shopping for the best cryptocurrency casinos. While your choice of casino is largely determined by your needs, here are some of the key criteria you can use to select the best crypto betting websites.The following research was made by BestBitcoinCasino.

License and Registration

If you’re a player that cares about the regulatory status of the casino you’d like to use, then licensing and registration should be at the top of your list when it comes to choosing a betting platform.

Regardless of whatever great features or bonuses the casino claims to offer, it’s important that the platform has the necessary license to operate. This helps confirm its legitimacy. Using a fully licensed casino gives you some sort of confidence that the operator will have to follow strict regulatory guidelines that forbid it from manipulating the outcome of games.

However, this is not to say that unregulated platforms are not legit. In fact, some players prefer to use unregulated casinos because they usually give more room for anonymous betting. If you’re in this category, then you shouldn’t bother about the registration status of the casino.

Game Offerings

Wagering on games is the number one reason for creating a casino account, so you must ensure that the platform has a rich collection of games and not just your favorite games. This is because as you advance in betting, you may feel the need to play other games and you would be disappointed when your choice casino does not offer multiple game selection.

Customer Support

The importance of customer support service in online gambling cannot be overemphasized. In fact, the type of customer support offered by a casino can contribute to the success or failure of your betting adventure.

Of course, no one hopes to encounter any issues while betting, but it feels great to know that the crypto casino you choose to use is capable of providing adequate support when the need arises.

For this reason, any crypto website you decide to use should have different support channels, especially Live Chat widget and email support, that are available on a 24/7 basis to resolve all complaints and enquiries.

Bonus Packages

Betting with cryptocurrencies is not fun until you start receiving massive bonuses. Thankfully, the increasing number of crypto casinos means that players get to enjoy even bigger bonuses as platforms rival each other to lure more users.

Although casino operators usually attach numerous terms and conditions to their bonus packages, it is still possible for you to win big using bonus money. Look for betting websites that cater for both new and existing users when it comes to bonuses and rewards because you won’t be a new user forever.

Security

The best crypto casino will ensure that its users’ information and funds are safe by implementing basic and advanced security measures.

But the issue of security is not the duty of the casino alone, you must play your part. Like it or not, once you start using crypto, you automatically become a target for hackers so it’s important that you take security seriously.

Seven Best Crypto Betting Sites That Accept Bitcoin and Ethereum

Now that you know the criteria for selecting the best crypto casino, here’s our special list of the seven best cryptocurrency betting sites that accept bitcoin, ethereum, and altcoins as payment options.

7Bit Casino

License: Yes

Bonus: Yes

Supported Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, and DOGE

Game Categories: Casino

Mobile App: No

Link to Casino: 7bitcasino.com

7Bit Casino was established in 2014, making it one of the oldest cryptocurrency casinos in the market. The platform has over 2,000 games cut across different categories, including jackpot, slot, blackjack, keno, baccarat, and provably fair games among others.

In addition to its 24/7 customer support and the tight security measures, 7Bit Casino has an attractive bonus section for new and existing players.

mBit Casino

License: Yes

Bonus: Yes

Supported Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, BCH, DOGE, LTC, and USDT

Game Categories: Casino

Mobile App: No

Link to Casino: mbitcasino.com

mBit Casino wins a spot on our list of the top seven cryptocurrency casinos that accept bitcoin, ethereum, and altcoins. The casino came into existence in 2014 and has continued to expand and upgrade its game collections and quality of service.

The website has more than 1,500 games categorized in different sections such as slots, jackpots, tables, poker, and live dealers. As part of its onboarding process, mBit rewards new users with a no deposit bonus that does not require you to fund your account. However, the reward doesn’t end there as you still get to receive a welcome bonus for your first three deposits alongside other mouthwatering incentives.

mBit is a regulated casino licensed by the Curacao government. This provides some sort of guarantee that its activities will be monitored, forcing the platform to treat its players well. You can use mBit Casino as long as online betting is allowed in your jurisdiction. However, specific countries like the United States and Portugal are restricted from using the platform..

BitStarz Casino

License: Yes

Bonus: Yes

Supported Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, DOGE, and USDT

Game Categories: Casino

Mobile App: No

Link to Casino: BitStarz.com

BitStarz is a veteran casino established in 2014. Since its launch, BitStarz has consistently upgraded its services to meet the demands of modern day players. The casino operator offers a rich selection of high quality casino games grouped under five categories such as Slots, Jackpots, Table Games, Live Casino, and BTC games.

BitStarz holds an operational license from the Curacao government and you can use the Live Chat feature or email to reach out to a customer support representative to address all your complaints and enquiries.

Some of the casino’s bonus offerings include a welcome package, cashback, reload Monday and Wednesday free spin, and a chance to win a Tesla car.

BetUS

License: Yes

Bonus: Yes

Supported Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC

Game Categories: Casino, sports, and Esports.

Mobile App: No

Link to Casino: BetUS.com

Launched in 1994, BetUS welcomes players from all parts of the world, including the United States, to wager on a variety of games using cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, ethereum, and other altcoins.

Players are not only allowed to play casino games, but they can also wager on hundreds of sportsbook and esports events available on the platform.

Bonus offerings on BetUS are some of the most lucrative you will ever see on the market. Once you create an account with the casino, you will receive a 125% sign up bonus of up to $3,125 when you fund their account for the first time. Other bonus offers from BetUS include casino, re-up, and membership bonuses.

As a regulated platform, BetUS holds a license from the Curacao eGaming authorities.

FortuneJack (FJ)

License: Yes

Bonus: Yes

Supported Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, Zcash, Tron, Monero, Dash and USDT

Game Categories: Casino, sports, and esports.

Mobile App: No

Link to Casino: FortuneJack.com

Next on our list of the seven best cryptocurrency sites that accept bitcoin, ethereum, and altcoins is FortuneJack. The casino’s security is at the top of its game, as there has never been any reported hack on the platform. In addition, its customer support is very decent, and players using FJ can reach out to the support team at any time of the day.

FortuneJack is operated by Nexus Group Enterprise, a company registered and established under the laws of Curaçao. Despite its enticing features, players residing in the United States and its territories are restricted from using the platform.

Cloudbet

License: Yes

Bonus: Yes

Supported Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, BCH, and USDT

Game Categories: Casino, sports, and esports.

Mobile App: No

Link to Casino: Cloudbet.com

Cloudbet was founded in 2013 as a casino and sportsbook cryptocurrency betting site. Following its hack in 2014, the platform upgraded its security measures to prevent such incidents from reoccurring.

The casino holds two licenses from the Curacao and Montenegro governments, which allows it to accept players from different parts of the world, with an exception to the United States.

For its bonus package, Cloudbet offers a 100% welcome bonus for first deposits, zero-margin bets on EPL, Mega Match Mondays, Turbo Thursday, and lots more.

1xBit

License: No

Bonus: Yes

Supported Cryptocurrencies: Over 25 cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, DASH, NEM, etc.

Game Categories: Casino, sports, and esports.

Mobile App: Yes

Link to Casino: 1xBit.com

1xBit is a relatively new cryptocurrency betting site but it has managed to earn a good reputation for itself. Launched in 2016, players can play wager on favorite casino games and sportsbook events using multiple cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ethereum.

The platform has solid security measures to prevent any form of external attack on its users. In addition, the 1xBit team also provides quality customer service to its users who can reach any of the representatives via Live Chat, Email, and contact form.

One feature that makes 1xBit stand tall over other casinos is the fact that it offers a mobile application, which is a rare find in the online crypto betting industry. The bonus offerings on 1xBit range from weekly rewards to VIP cashback bonuses, depending on your account balance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can Game Outcomes Be Rigged?

Yes, but licensed casinos are obligated to follow specific rules and guidelines from relevant authorities, which makes it hard for them to rig game results.

Additionally, provably fair technology ensures that casino operators cannot manipulate the outcomes of a game since you can verify the results on the blockchain. So it is recommended that you use betting websites that support provably fair games.

Are Licensed Casinos Legal in All Parts of the World?

Holding a license from a country’s government does not guarantee that the casino can operate across all parts of the world. Even though the platform may state that it holds an operational license, it is your duty as a player to check whether online casinos are legal in your jurisdiction.

Can I Deposit and Withdraw Bitcoin?

As long as the casino accepts bitcoin, you can deposit or withdraw it at any time. In order to fund your account, you will need to copy the address allocated to you on the platform and perform the operation from an external wallet. You will also be required to input your receiving wallet address on the platform to withdraw your funds.

What Bonus Can I Get Using Crypto?

The bonus packages on cryptocurrency casinos are always lucrative compared to that of regular online casinos. Aside from the usual “no deposit bonus” and welcome bonus for new users, most casinos give existing players cashback, reloads, memberships, and VIP bonuses. Read our crypto casino bonus page to learn more about bonuses.

What is the Minimum Payout for a Crypto Casino?

There is no benchmark payout amount for all casinos as it depends on the platform you are using.